Global leaders gear up to sign first AI treaty

  • by Web Desk
  • September 05, 2024
The first international AI treaty that is legally binding will be open for signing on Thursday by the countries that worked on it.

As per Reuters, these countries include the EU members, the United States, and Britain.

Adopted in May after extensive talks among 57 countries, the AI Convention aims to manage AI risks while supporting responsible innovation.

Signatory countries can choose how to enforce the treaty’s provisions through legislative or administrative measures.

Britain's justice minister, Shabana Mahmood, hailed the Convention, saying, "This Convention is a major step to ensuring that these new technologies can be harnessed without eroding our oldest values, like human rights and the rule of law."

Meanwhile, Francesca Fanucci, a legal expert at the European Center for Not-for-Profit Law (ECNL), criticized the treaty for being watered down into a broad set of principles.

The AI Convention is dedicated to protecting human rights related to AI systems and is distinct from the EU AI Act, which took effect last month.

Meanwhile, the UK government has announced that it will collaborate with regulators, devolved administrations, and local authorities to effectively implement the new requirements.

