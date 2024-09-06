World

Georgia school shooting: Father of teen suspect faces murder charges

Colin Gray has been arrested on charges including second-degree murder and manslaughter

  • by Web Desk
  • September 06, 2024
Colin Gray has been arrested on charges including second-degree murder and manslaughter
Colin Gray has been arrested on charges including second-degree murder and manslaughter

The father of a 14-year-old suspect in the high school shooting in the US state of Georgia has been arrested.

According to BBC, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said Colin Gray, father of Colt Gray has been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children.

Colt Gray is accused of killing two students and two teachers and injuring nine others at Apalachee High School in the city of Winder, near Atlanta, on Wednesday, September 4.

GBI Director Chris Hosey said in a news conference on Thursday, “His (Gray) charges are directly connected with the actions of his son and allowing him to possess a weapon.”

Georgia school shooting: Father of teen suspect faces murder charges

The authorities are investigating whether Colin Gray purchased the AR-style weapon in December 2023 as a gift for his son.

Moreover, the FBI in a statement revealed that the suspected gunman and father were interviewed in May 2023 in link to the online threats about school shooting.

At the time, Mr. Gray told the police that he had guns in his home but his son did not have unsupervised access to them.

The FBI stated, “At the time, there was no probable cause for an arrest or to take any additional law enforcement action on the local, state, or federal levels.”

Furthermore, the teen suspect charged with four counts of murder will be presented at the court on Friday, September 7, while proceedings for his father are not scheduled yet.

Halsey spills beans on copying Britney Spears' 'Lucky' and confesses 'jealousy' for her

Halsey spills beans on copying Britney Spears' 'Lucky' and confesses 'jealousy' for her
BTS RM, Megan Thee Stallion drop electrifying ‘Neva Play’ music video

BTS RM, Megan Thee Stallion drop electrifying ‘Neva Play’ music video
Prince Harry snubs Prince William with new brutal five word statement

Prince Harry snubs Prince William with new brutal five word statement
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine

Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine

World News

Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Kenya primary school fire: 17 students killed, 14 injured in deadly blaze
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Hunter Biden in surprise move pleads guilty to all nine federal tax charges
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Over 100 people killed while escaping DRC’s largest prison
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Harris or Trump: Putin backs THIS candidate in US elections!
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Mike Lynch yacht tragedy reveals grim details of victims’ deaths
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Global leaders gear up to sign first AI treaty
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
ICC chief backs warrants for Israel PM and Hamas officials over war crimes
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Apalachee shooting: Colt Gray's family issues threat after 14-year-old charged as adult
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Ex-Republican Liz Cheney SLAMS Donald Trump as ‘danger,’ endorses Kamala Harris
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Joe Biden moves to block Nippon Steel's purchase of US Steel
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Georgia school shooting: 14-year-old suspect arrested after 4 killed, 9 injured