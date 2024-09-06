Georgia school shooting: Father of teen suspect faces murder charges

The father of a 14-year-old suspect in the high school shooting in the US state of Georgia has been arrested.
According to BBC, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said Colin Gray, father of Colt Gray has been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children.
Colt Gray is accused of killing two students and two teachers and injuring nine others at Apalachee High School in the city of Winder, near Atlanta, on Wednesday, September 4.
GBI Director Chris Hosey said in a news conference on Thursday, “His (Gray) charges are directly connected with the actions of his son and allowing him to possess a weapon.”
The authorities are investigating whether Colin Gray purchased the AR-style weapon in December 2023 as a gift for his son.
Moreover, the FBI in a statement revealed that the suspected gunman and father were interviewed in May 2023 in link to the online threats about school shooting.
At the time, Mr. Gray told the police that he had guns in his home but his son did not have unsupervised access to them.
The FBI stated, “At the time, there was no probable cause for an arrest or to take any additional law enforcement action on the local, state, or federal levels.”
Furthermore, the teen suspect charged with four counts of murder will be presented at the court on Friday, September 7, while proceedings for his father are not scheduled yet.