Did Prince Harry signal his memoir 'Spare' plans years ago?

The Duke of Sussex's memoir was initially released in January 2023

  • by Web Desk
  September 06, 2024
Prince Harry may have hinted at his plans to write a memoir years before the release of his bombshell book Spare.

When the Duke of Sussex's memoir was initially released in January 2023, it made headlines around the world, but it appears Prince Harry had the book written years before.

However, it seems that Harry might have considered authoring the book for a long time before it was published.

The Duke acknowledged reading every item about himself in a chat with Rebecca English, the Daily Mail's Royal Editor, years ago, as seen in the September 5 YouTube video titled "Daily Mail Royals."

According to Rebecca, Harry was "obsessed" with his public persona in Britain and had planned the content for "Spare" years in advance of its premiere.

In the video which has over 160,000 views already Rebecca explained, "I remember him doing this gesture to me about writing in a book but I think he was suggesting it mentally, make notes of who wrote it who said what about him.”

She continued, “I remember saying to him why do you do that, and he said 'oh I even read all those magazines you find in the supermarkets' and I was like that way madness lies, just don't go down that road."

To note, recently, Penguin Random House disclosed that there will be no differences between the hardback and paperback releases of Prince Harry's memoir Spare.

On October 22, the paperback version will be released in the US and two days later, in the UK.

Prince Harry snubs Prince William with new brutal five word statement
Prince William launches thrilling competition with Blue Peter
New queen crowned for bringing ‘another dawn’ in New Zealand
Prince Harry hints at 'healing' in new video week after Prince William reunion
Prince Harry responds to Prince William copying his beard style
Queen Camilla shines in blue at English National Ballet's first visit
Prince William sports beard in first appearance after reuniting with Prince Harry
Prince Harry’s apology demand gets SLAMMED: ‘Nobody wants him back’
Prince Harry, William express desire to mend ties after surprising reunion
Zara Tindall’s busy schedule continues after skipping royal reunion
Duchess Sophie flies to Paris instead of returning for royal duties
King Charles ‘looks forward’ to Australia trip with Queen Camilla