Kolkata doctor assault case sees MAJOR theory ruled out: CBI reveals shocking detail

In a shocking series of revelations, it is now reported that the Kolkata medic assault case was not a "group assault."
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has ruled out the possibility of group assault in the case of the Kolkata doctor trainee case that shocked India to its core last month.
As per NDTV reports, some sources revealed earlier that according to the available evidence, the lone suspect for the brutal murder case was found to be Sanjay Roy.
It is also disclosed that the CBI is now in the "final stages" of its investigation and is preparing a "watertight charge sheet" against the perpetrator, whose DNA was matched with the samples collected from the victim's body.
"I asked for five days' (for the police to probe before she called in the federal agency), but the case was sent to CBI. They don't want justice. They want delay. It has been 16 days; where is justice?" accused Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee earlier, who opposed the court's decision to hand over the case to CBI.
For the uninformed, a young trainee doctor was found dead after brutal assault and murder last month on August 9 at Kolkata's renowned R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.