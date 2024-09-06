World

Kolkata doctor assault case sees MAJOR theory ruled out: CBI reveals shocking detail

CBI's inquiry in its "final stages," reported a source of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital assault case

  • by Web Desk
  • September 06, 2024
CBIs inquiry in its final stages, reported a source of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital assault case
CBI's inquiry in its "final stages," reported a source of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital assault case

In a shocking series of revelations, it is now reported that the Kolkata medic assault case was not a "group assault."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has ruled out the possibility of group assault in the case of the Kolkata doctor trainee case that shocked India to its core last month.

As per NDTV reports, some sources revealed earlier that according to the available evidence, the lone suspect for the brutal murder case was found to be Sanjay Roy.

It is also disclosed that the CBI is now in the "final stages" of its investigation and is preparing a "watertight charge sheet" against the perpetrator, whose DNA was matched with the samples collected from the victim's body.

"I asked for five days' (for the police to probe before she called in the federal agency), but the case was sent to CBI. They don't want justice. They want delay. It has been 16 days; where is justice?" accused Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee earlier, who opposed the court's decision to hand over the case to CBI.

For the uninformed, a young trainee doctor was found dead after brutal assault and murder last month on August 9 at Kolkata's renowned R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. 

Queen Camilla celebrates huge milestone with ex as Charles gears for next trip

Queen Camilla celebrates huge milestone with ex as Charles gears for next trip
China ends foreign adoptions of its children after 30 years

China ends foreign adoptions of its children after 30 years
Top 5 protein-packed foods for weight loss and muscle growth

Top 5 protein-packed foods for weight loss and muscle growth
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway

Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway

World News

Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
China ends foreign adoptions of its children after 30 years
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Russia vows to take action against US media amid sanctions dispute
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
E-cigarette use among US teens drops to lowest level in 10 years
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
China evacuates 400,000 as deadly super typhoon Yagi nears Hainan
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Kenya primary school fire: 17 students killed, 14 injured in deadly blaze
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Georgia school shooting: Father of teen suspect faces murder charges
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Hunter Biden in surprise move pleads guilty to all nine federal tax charges
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Over 100 people killed while escaping DRC’s largest prison
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Harris or Trump: Putin backs THIS candidate in US elections!
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Mike Lynch yacht tragedy reveals grim details of victims’ deaths
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Global leaders gear up to sign first AI treaty