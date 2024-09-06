Queen Camilla celebrates huge milestone with ex as Charles gears for next trip

Queen Camilla celebrated a huge milestone with ex Andrew Parker-Bowles as husband King Charles III is getting ready for his first international trip amid cancer.
Camilla had a whale of a time with her ex-husband at their son Tom Parker Bowles’ new book The Crown: Royal Recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III launch event in London on Thursday evening.
As per the inside sources, the queen was warmly welcomed at the book launch, where Andrew’s parents, his sister Laura Lopes and his aunt Annabel Elliot were also present.
An insider told The Mail that the former couple, married between1975 to 1995 remained so close, "They are joined at the hip. He arranges so much for her. They have lunch together the whole time. He’s right in there. He was always, and still is, Camilla’s co-conspirator."
Meanwhile their food critic son Tom signed copies of his book which includes royal recipes such as Queen Camilla's porridge and George V's curry.
After parting ways with Camilla, Andrew Parker-Bowles tied the knot with Rosemary Dickinson in 1996, who passed away in 2010 after a long battle with cancer.
Andrew Parker-Bowles is currently dating BBC TV presenter Anne Robinson.
Queen Camilla and King Charles are set to visit Australia in October.