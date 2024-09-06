Entertainment

Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway

Gigi Hadid stepped out with model Helena Christensen at Caviar Kaspia in NYC during New York Fashion Week

  • by Web Desk
  • September 06, 2024
Gigi Hadid let loose with a fun girls' night out at Caviar Kaspia in NYC during New York Fashion Week, following a romantic Italian getaway with boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

The 29-year-old stunned in a suede mini skirt and oversized jacket, paired with croc knee-high boots, as she dined with Danish model Helena Christensen.

The modelling duo caught up over dinner at the star-studded NYFW event, with Helena exuding glamour in a stylish red suit and pale pink vest top.

The outing comes after Gigi and Bradley's romantic weekend in Italy, where they were spotted kissing on a luxury yacht.

Sources close to the couple have claimed that Bradley is planning to propose to Gigi, with the Wedding Crashers star reportedly committed to their plans for marriage and family.

The insider revealed Bradley wants to take time away from work to focus on their relationship and give Gigi the attention she deserves.

Bradley shares daughter Lea with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, and has been linked to Gigi since October last year.

The couple reached a milestone in their relationship when Gigi was spotted with Lea for the first time in Sardinia last week.

