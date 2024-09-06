China evacuates 400,000 as deadly super typhoon Yagi nears Hainan

Super typhoon Yagi has sparked evacuation in the southernmost province of China, Hainan.
According to BBC, the state media Xinhua reported that around 400,000 people have been evacuated from the famous tourist island of Hainan as the most powerful storm of the year approaches the region.
Schools, flights, boats, and trains have been suspended on the island for the past two days.
Xinhua, after the meeting of the flood official, said, “Yagi is likely to be the strongest typhoon to hit China’s southern coast since 2014, making flood and prevention work very challenging.”
Moreover, meteorologists have warned that super typhoon Yagi can cause ‘catastrophic damage’ to the most populous province of China, Hainan, and neighbouring Guangdong.
It was also reported that typhoon Yagi has become much stronger after causing destruction in the northern Philippines earlier this week. Winds at its centre have become more extreme, up to 240 km/h (150 mph).
Furthermore, the Indo-Pacific Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, in an advisory on Thursday, September 5, wrote that Yagi is an ‘extremely dangerous and powerful’ super typhoon that will make ‘potentially catastrophic’ landfall.
Yagi has become the second-most powerful tropical cyclone of the year and the most extreme in the Pacific basin.