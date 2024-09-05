World

Harris or Trump: Putin backs THIS candidate in US elections!

Biden administration accuses Russia of attempting to interfere in presidential elections

  • by Web Desk
  • September 05, 2024
Biden administration accuses Russia of attempting to interfere in presidential elections
Biden administration accuses Russia of attempting to interfere in presidential elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a shocking statement, has revealed whom he is supporting in the upcoming US election, Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.

According to CBS News, Putin on Thursday, September 5, with a wry smile, picked US Vice President Harris over former President Trump.

Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok said, “I said that our 'favourite,' if I may say so, was the incumbent President, Mr. Biden. He was removed from the race, but he recommended that all his supporters support Ms. Harris. So we will do the same; we will support her.”

He further added, “She laughs so expressively and infectiously that it means that everything is fine with her. And if everything is fine with her, then Trump has introduced so many restrictions and sanctions against Russia that no president has ever introduced before.”

Putin asserted that ‘if everything is fine with Ms. Harris, then maybe she will refrain from such actions.’

Moreover, the Russian president’s endorsement of the Democratic nominee came after US President Joe Biden’s administration accused Russia of trying to interfere in the November presidential elections.

Meanwhile, the author of ‘Russia's War on Everybody, Keir Giles, noted Putin’s facial expression and tone and told CBS News, “It's not surprising that Putin said this with a smirk on his face, that is what he tends to do when engaging in the most blatant and overt trolling of American audiences.”

An expert on Russia at the Chatham House think tank believes that Putin’s endorsement is just a ‘burst of trolling’ and not ‘meaningful,’ similar to his previous endorsement for Biden.

Over 100 people killed while escaping DRC’s largest prison

Over 100 people killed while escaping DRC’s largest prison
Taylor Swift silently removed from Disney World’s Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift silently removed from Disney World’s Hall of Fame
Harris or Trump: Putin backs THIS candidate in US elections!

Harris or Trump: Putin backs THIS candidate in US elections!
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm

Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm

World News

Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Over 100 people killed while escaping DRC’s largest prison
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Mike Lynch yacht tragedy reveals grim details of victims’ deaths
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Global leaders gear up to sign first AI treaty
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
ICC chief backs warrants for Israel PM and Hamas officials over war crimes
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Apalachee shooting: Colt Gray's family issues threat after 14-year-old charged as adult
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Ex-Republican Liz Cheney SLAMS Donald Trump as ‘danger,’ endorses Kamala Harris
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Joe Biden moves to block Nippon Steel's purchase of US Steel
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Georgia school shooting: 14-year-old suspect arrested after 4 killed, 9 injured
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Irish PM visits Ukraine: Zelensky praises €30 million funding support
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Grenfell Tower fire: What happened and what did landmark report reveal?
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba steps down amid expected cabinet overhaul