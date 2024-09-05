Harris or Trump: Putin backs THIS candidate in US elections!

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a shocking statement, has revealed whom he is supporting in the upcoming US election, Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.
According to CBS News, Putin on Thursday, September 5, with a wry smile, picked US Vice President Harris over former President Trump.
Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok said, “I said that our 'favourite,' if I may say so, was the incumbent President, Mr. Biden. He was removed from the race, but he recommended that all his supporters support Ms. Harris. So we will do the same; we will support her.”
He further added, “She laughs so expressively and infectiously that it means that everything is fine with her. And if everything is fine with her, then Trump has introduced so many restrictions and sanctions against Russia that no president has ever introduced before.”
Putin asserted that ‘if everything is fine with Ms. Harris, then maybe she will refrain from such actions.’
Moreover, the Russian president’s endorsement of the Democratic nominee came after US President Joe Biden’s administration accused Russia of trying to interfere in the November presidential elections.
Meanwhile, the author of ‘Russia's War on Everybody, Keir Giles, noted Putin’s facial expression and tone and told CBS News, “It's not surprising that Putin said this with a smirk on his face, that is what he tends to do when engaging in the most blatant and overt trolling of American audiences.”
An expert on Russia at the Chatham House think tank believes that Putin’s endorsement is just a ‘burst of trolling’ and not ‘meaningful,’ similar to his previous endorsement for Biden.