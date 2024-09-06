World

Russia vows to take action against US media amid sanctions dispute

The US Justice Department's charges against Russian TV contributor Dimitri Simes and his wife

  • by Web Desk
  • September 06, 2024
Russia vows to take action against US media amid sanctions dispute
Russia vows to take action against US media amid sanctions dispute

The Kremlin strongly accused the US of putting undue pressure on Russian media on Friday, September 6.

As per Reuters, this accusation followed the US Justice Department's charges against Russian TV contributor Dimitri Simes and his wife for allegedly attempting to violate US sanctions.

These charges came shortly after the US took steps to counter alleged Russian interference in the 2024 presidential election, including charging two RT employees and sanctioning the network and its top editor.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who earlier denied Russia's involvement in US election said in an official statement, noting, "Washington continues to try to put pressure on Russia, on Russian citizens, and even on the Russian media, which is engaged in informing both citizens inside our country and world public opinion about what is happening, from our perspective."

He further said, "Washington does not even accept that there should be options out there for anyone to get news from our perspective. This is nothing other than blatant pressure. We strongly condemn this stance as unacceptable."

Despite ongoing conflict with several countries, Russia still allows Western journalists to operate in the country.

However, it’s worth noting that many journalists left the country after the Ukraine conflict began in 2022 and the 2023 arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on spying charges.

Additionally, Russia has vowed to take action against US media in response to the sanctions on RT. 

Queen Camilla celebrates huge milestone with ex as Charles gears for next trip

Queen Camilla celebrates huge milestone with ex as Charles gears for next trip
China ends foreign adoptions of its children after 30 years

China ends foreign adoptions of its children after 30 years
Top 5 protein-packed foods for weight loss and muscle growth

Top 5 protein-packed foods for weight loss and muscle growth
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway

Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway

World News

Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
China ends foreign adoptions of its children after 30 years
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Kolkata doctor assault case sees MAJOR theory ruled out: CBI reveals shocking detail
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
E-cigarette use among US teens drops to lowest level in 10 years
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
China evacuates 400,000 as deadly super typhoon Yagi nears Hainan
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Kenya primary school fire: 17 students killed, 14 injured in deadly blaze
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Georgia school shooting: Father of teen suspect faces murder charges
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Hunter Biden in surprise move pleads guilty to all nine federal tax charges
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Over 100 people killed while escaping DRC’s largest prison
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Harris or Trump: Putin backs THIS candidate in US elections!
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Mike Lynch yacht tragedy reveals grim details of victims’ deaths
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Global leaders gear up to sign first AI treaty