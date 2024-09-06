Google Photos' new AI feature helps you pick the best photos for social media posts

Photo sharing and storage app Google Photos has added a new AI update to enhance the user experience!
The update, called Ask Photos, allows users to find specific images by sending conversational queries to Gemini.
With this exciting update, you no longer have to ask your friends what picture to post, as users can now ask Gemini for suggestions on which images to share on social media.
This feature is currently in early access and available to a limited number of users in the US.
How users can access the feature?
Users can access it by tapping a search icon at the bottom-right of the app, which opens a full-screen interface for interacting with Gemini.
For example, users can ask, "Show me pictures from my trip" and Gemini will provide the relevant images.
Meanwhile, Google emphasised its commitment to user privacy and data security.
Data in Google Photos will not be used for advertising, and while search queries may be reviewed by humans to improve the feature, this review occurs only after disconnecting the user’s account.
Additionally, answers from Ask Photos, including images and videos, are not reviewed by humans.