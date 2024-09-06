Sports

US Open prize money: Singles, doubles and mixed doubles payouts

Men’s and women’s singles finals of the US Open will be played on Sunday, September, 8

  • by Web Desk
  • September 06, 2024
Men’s and women’s singles finals of the US Open will be played on Sunday, September, 8
Men’s and women’s singles finals of the US Open will be played on Sunday, September, 8

US Open 2024 winners to take hefty prize money homes, 15% higher than 2023.

The Grand Slam tournament which begins on August 19, has almost come to an end. 

As the finals are approaching people are more eager to know about the finalist as well as the prize money that winners will take home.

So here are details of the 2024 US Open prize money.

Women's And Men's Singles

• Winner - $3,600,000

• Runner-Up - $1,800,000

• Semifinalists - $1,000,000

• Quarterfinalists - $530,000

Women’s and Men’s Doubles

• Winner - $750,000

• Runner-Up - $375,000

• Semifinalists - $190,000

• Quarterfinalists - $110,000

Mixed Doubles

• Winner - $200,000

• Runner-Up - $100,000

• Semifinalists - $50,000

• Quarterfinalists - $27,500

So far Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka have qualified for the women’s single, Max Purcell, Jordan Thompson, and Kevin Krawietz, Tim Putz for men’s doubles, Jelena Ostapenko, Lyudmyla Kichenok, and Zhang Shuai, Kristina Mladenovic has qualified for the women’s double finals.

The men’s single finalist will be decided on Friday, September 7, while Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori won the mixed doubles finals on Thursday after beating Donald Young and Taylor Townsend, 7-6(0), 7-5.

10 best Netflix movies to watch right now

10 best Netflix movies to watch right now
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get tipsy at Chiefs' intimate win party

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get tipsy at Chiefs' intimate win party
Selena Gomez achieves billionare status like Taylor Swift with jaw-dropping networth

Selena Gomez achieves billionare status like Taylor Swift with jaw-dropping networth
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip

Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip

Sports News

Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Babar Azam's captaincy in question following PCB's latest announcement
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Sabalenka milestone: First woman to reach consecutive US Open finals since Serena
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Cristiano Ronaldo gets tearful after achieving 900-goal milestone
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Olympic Marathoner Rebecca Cheptegei’s father demands justice
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Olympic Runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after horrific attack by ex-boyfriend
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Alex Morgan bids emotional goodbye to soccer in heartfelt video
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Wasim Akram breaks silence on Pakistan’s humiliating defeat against Bangladesh
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Cristiano Ronaldo gives sneak peek into his Nations League preparation
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Roger Federer shows rare sympathy for Rafael Nadal's Olympic blow
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Daniel Ricciardo breaks silence on receiving two penalties
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Jannik Sinner outshines Daniil Medvedev, qualifies for US Open semifinals
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Pakistan's Test ranking hits lowest in 57 years after Bangladesh upset