US Open prize money: Singles, doubles and mixed doubles payouts

US Open 2024 winners to take hefty prize money homes, 15% higher than 2023.
The Grand Slam tournament which begins on August 19, has almost come to an end.
As the finals are approaching people are more eager to know about the finalist as well as the prize money that winners will take home.
So here are details of the 2024 US Open prize money.
Women's And Men's Singles
• Winner - $3,600,000
• Runner-Up - $1,800,000
• Semifinalists - $1,000,000
• Quarterfinalists - $530,000
Women’s and Men’s Doubles
• Winner - $750,000
• Runner-Up - $375,000
• Semifinalists - $190,000
• Quarterfinalists - $110,000
Mixed Doubles
• Winner - $200,000
• Runner-Up - $100,000
• Semifinalists - $50,000
• Quarterfinalists - $27,500
So far Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka have qualified for the women’s single, Max Purcell, Jordan Thompson, and Kevin Krawietz, Tim Putz for men’s doubles, Jelena Ostapenko, Lyudmyla Kichenok, and Zhang Shuai, Kristina Mladenovic has qualified for the women’s double finals.
The men’s single finalist will be decided on Friday, September 7, while Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori won the mixed doubles finals on Thursday after beating Donald Young and Taylor Townsend, 7-6(0), 7-5.