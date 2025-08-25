Home / Sports

Ronaldo, Georgina’s 'secret' money deal: What she could receive if they separate?

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly getting ready for a high-profile wedding with his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez

Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement to his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez drew massive global attention and created a worldwide buzz.

On Monday, August 11, the Argentinian model announced this exciting news on her Instagram account by posting a photo showing her large diamond ring with a heartfelt caption, that read, “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives."

Ronaldo is reportedly getting ready for a high-profile wedding with Georgina and there are rumours that the couple has a secret prenuptial agreement in place to protect their interests in case they ever separate.

If Ronaldo and Georgina ever separated, she could receive $121,000 each month for personal expenses, properties worth $5.6 million and lifelong monthly pension of about $110,000.

As per the reports, the Argentinian model could get $500,000 per month for child support and $2 million a year for lifestyle costs, including staff, clothes and beauty care, to keep up their luxurious lifestyle.

Not only this, Georgina could also receive two luxury cars from Ronaldo’s personal collection, first-class private flights fully paid and two luxury vacations every year.

However, either Cristiano Ronaldo nor Georgina Rodriguez has officially confirmed that the prenuptial agreement exists.

