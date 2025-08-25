Lamine Yamal sparks romance rumours with singer Nicole after intimate birthday post

Lamine Yamal recently set social media abuzz after hinting that he may have found his perfect match in love!
The young football star took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, August 25 and posted a picture with Latin singer Nicki Nicole on her 25th birthday.
Yamal’s post which he captioned with just a cake and heart emoji, shows him and Nicole intimately seated together in front of her birthday cake.
Barcelona's rising star's post adds to the rumours that he and Nicole are in the early stages of romance since she was first seen with him at his widely discussed 18th birthday party last month.
The player threw a glamorous party in Olivella on July 13 with guests including music artists like Bizarrap, Bad Gyal and Quenvedo, along with many of his Barcelona teammates and popular social media influencers and YouTubers.
Yamal was first rumoured to be dating 30-year-old influencer Fati Vazquez after they were seen vacationing together and speculation grew when he posted a picture showing a red lipstick kiss mark on his cheek.
While, Nicole who is six years older than Yamal was previously in a relationship with singer Peso Pluma but they ended their relationship publicly last year after rumours spread that he was seen with another woman during a trip to Las Vegas.