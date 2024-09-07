Sports

Sinner stuns Draper in thrilling semifinal to reach maiden US Open final

  • by Web Desk
  • September 07, 2024
World number one Jannik Sinner outclassed Jack Draper in the US Open semifinals to advance to his first US Open finals.

According to Super Sports, Sinner on Friday, September 6, became the first Italian to reach the US Open finals after beating Draper of Britain 7-5, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 in the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

After making history, Sinner said, “Jack and I know each other very well; we are great friends off-court. It was a very physical match. I just tried to stay there mentally. He’s so tough to beat, so I’m excited to be in the final.”

The Australian Open winner praised Draper, saying, “His ball striking and choosing the right shots at the right time. There are some feelings you have with certain players, and he is one of them. Everyone has his own time way and path. But I'm quite sure he's potentially winning some big titles in the future.”

After it was confirmed that he would face an American in the finals, the Italian tennis player added, “In the final, it will be a very tough challenge whoever I play. I’m happy to be in that position because if you are in the final on a Sunday, it means you are doing an amazing job.”

Sinner will now face American tennis player Taylor Fritz in the finals on Sunday, September 8.

