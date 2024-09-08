World

Mass protest in France against Macron's controversial PM appointment

Emmanuel Macron's choice of centre-right politician Michel Barnier as prime minister sparked massive protests across France

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
Mass protest in France against Macrons controversial PM appointment
Mass protest in France against Macron's controversial PM appointment

Thousands of protesters took to the streets across France, expressing their discontent with President Emmanuel Macron's recent selection for prime minister.

As per BBC, Macron's choice of centre-right politician Michel Barnier as prime minister sparked massive protests across France on Saturday, with leftist groups accusing the president of disregarding election results.

On Thursday, Macron nominated the 73-year-old conservative Barnier—a veteran EU negotiator on Brexit—prime minister, after a two-month search that began after his disastrous choice to schedule a parliamentary election that resulted in a hung parliament.

At the beginning of the eastern Paris protest, Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the far-left France Unbowed party (LFI), said to demonstrators, "Democracy is not only the art of knowing how to accept victory, but the humility to accept defeat."

The leftist leader added, "I call on you to undertake a long battle."

An estimated 300,000 people peacefully protested throughout France, with 160,000 of those taking place in Paris, according to the organisers; however, 26,000 individuals were reported to have participated in the city by the police.

Although the Interior Ministry's figures are typically significantly lower than those of organisers, it did not immediately provide a figure for the entire nation.

Meanwhile, Barnier visited a hospital in Paris for the first time as an official. After months of inaction, the public health sector's deteriorating state has been one of the areas where citizens have demanded action.

Barnier, who does not have a clear majority, told reporters, "We can make improvements without carrying out miracles."

On Friday, he declared that he wanted to include some leftists, conservatives, and supporters of Macron in his next administration.

Pregnant Deepika Padukone reaches hospital for delivery

Pregnant Deepika Padukone reaches hospital for delivery

Declan Rice's poignant reason for not celebrating goal against Ireland

Declan Rice's poignant reason for not celebrating goal against Ireland
Selena Gomez, sister Gracie share heartfelt reunion ahead of ‘Emilia Pérez’ TIFF debut

Selena Gomez, sister Gracie share heartfelt reunion ahead of ‘Emilia Pérez’ TIFF debut
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker

Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker

World News

Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Urgent manhunt launched in the US after highway shooting leaves several injured
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
International world order facing ‘threat not seen since Cold War’
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Typhoon Yagi brings destruction to Vietnam, leaving at least 4 dead
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Italian minister resigns after appointing ex-girlfriend as government’s adviser
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Starmer to meet Biden: What to expect from White House talks?
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
UN demands for thorough probe into recent West Bank shooting
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Trump slams Harris for putting cops in danger as he wins police union backing
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Dick Cheney backs Kamala Harris, slams Donald Trump ahead of election
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Pakistani national in Canada charged with plotting Jewish Centre attack in NYC
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Georgia school shooting: Charges against father spark debate on parental blame
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Donald Trump sentencing in hush money case delayed until after elections
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Britain’s new government seeks HUGE investment to boost economy