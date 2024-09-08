Taylor Swift’s team furious over singer's blunt step for Travis Kelce amid security concerns 

Taylor Swift’s team is reportedly upset after information leaked about her planned attendance at Travis Kelce's Chiefs game.
The Lover crooner was scheduled to attend boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, according to The Athletic, a well-known sports website that isn't known for breaking celebrity news. The Athletic cited "a source briefed on the security arrangements at Arrowhead Stadium" to confirm the revelation.
Page Six is told by a source that Swift's crew was furious over the leak.
The source said, “She has presidential-level security,” adding, “After Austria, her security firm is not too happy that her whereabouts are out.”
When the CIA discovered in August that Swift's tour stop in Vienna was the target of a terrorist plot, she was forced to postpone three performances and put her security detail on high alert.
The NFL club may have released the information, according to the outlet's source, in an attempt to increase viewership for Thursday's big game.
“We’ll be prepared for her, and obviously welcome her with open arms,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said in an interview with Front Office Sports about having Swift back at his stadium this season.
“She brings a lot with her, and it’s a pretty valuable, targeted demographic when you look at the makeup of her fan base,” Donovan said, adding, “And we’ve looked at ways that we could be respectful.”
He noted, “We’re not trying to capitalize on this. We’re trying to celebrate it, but it’s not about doing too much or showing her every touchdown or anything like that.”
Notably, Swift made headlines when she famously broke through the front gate while disguised.