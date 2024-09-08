Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s team furious over singer's blunt step for Travis Kelce amid security concerns

Travis Kelce is dating Travis Kelce since last year September

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
Taylor Swift’s team furious over singers blunt step for Travis Kelce amid security concerns
Taylor Swift’s team furious over singer's blunt step for Travis Kelce amid security concerns 

Taylor Swift’s team is reportedly upset after information leaked about her planned attendance at Travis Kelce's Chiefs game.

The Lover crooner was scheduled to attend boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, according to The Athletic, a well-known sports website that isn't known for breaking celebrity news. The Athletic cited "a source briefed on the security arrangements at Arrowhead Stadium" to confirm the revelation.

Page Six is told by a source that Swift's crew was furious over the leak.

The source said, “She has presidential-level security,” adding, “After Austria, her security firm is not too happy that her whereabouts are out.”

When the CIA discovered in August that Swift's tour stop in Vienna was the target of a terrorist plot, she was forced to postpone three performances and put her security detail on high alert.

The NFL club may have released the information, according to the outlet's source, in an attempt to increase viewership for Thursday's big game.

“We’ll be prepared for her, and obviously welcome her with open arms,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said in an interview with Front Office Sports about having Swift back at his stadium this season.

“She brings a lot with her, and it’s a pretty valuable, targeted demographic when you look at the makeup of her fan base,” Donovan said, adding, “And we’ve looked at ways that we could be respectful.”

He noted, “We’re not trying to capitalize on this. We’re trying to celebrate it, but it’s not about doing too much or showing her every touchdown or anything like that.”

Notably, Swift made headlines when she famously broke through the front gate while disguised.

Vaani Kapoor sings praises for Fawad Khan: 'I love his work'

Vaani Kapoor sings praises for Fawad Khan: 'I love his work'

Taylor Swift’s team furious over singer's blunt step for Travis Kelce amid security concerns

Taylor Swift’s team furious over singer's blunt step for Travis Kelce amid security concerns

Kate Middleton speaks out on royal duties amid cancer in cryptic post

Kate Middleton speaks out on royal duties amid cancer in cryptic post
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing

Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing

Entertainment News

Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
David Beckham takes ‘credit’ of wife Victoria Beckham’s genius idea
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Jennifer Lopez shares first heartfelt statement amid Ben Affleck divorce
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘partied hard’ after NFL star’s major win
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Kevin Costner admits 'Horizon' failed at the box office
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Selena Gomez, sister Gracie share heartfelt reunion ahead of ‘Emilia Pérez’ TIFF debut
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Taylor Swift's useful advice to Gracie Abrams REVEALED
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' slashed to four nights weekly schedule
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Taylor Swift violates MAJOR rule at Karen Elson’s NYC wedding
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Nicole Kidman eludes Best Actress award following tragic news
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Kylie Jenner reconciles with Jordyn Woods after five years feud over Tristan Thompson
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Taylor Swift to collaborate with Megan Thee Stallion?