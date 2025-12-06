Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper spotted in surprise joint interview for viral series

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were caught off guard on the streets as they gave their first-ever joint interview for a viral video series.
The Victoria Secret model and A Star Is Born actor made an appearance on David Carmi's Confidence Heist series, which asks celebrities and strangers in New York what makes them “confident.”
When Carmi approached the couple on the street, Hadid answered that "finding joy" made her confident.
"I've seen your videos. How are you?" Hadid asked Carmi.
The influencer then asked Cooper, who answered that "being alive" makes him confident, before cheering "Woo!"
"One confidence tip for anyone struggling, and I'll let you go," Carmi asked.
"Take it day by day," Hadid answered.
Hadid and Cooper’s cameo comes weeks after they were spotted at the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions game on November 16, dressed in matching green to cheer on the 12-time Oscar nominee’s hometown team.
For the outing, Hadid wore an oversized leather jacket layered over a Kelly green sweater to show her Eagles pride.
She paired her look with a plaid scarf, dark red lip and a coffee cup in her hand.
On the other hand, Cooper went for a classic casual look as he wore a dark gray hoodie and a Kelly green baseball cap.
They first linked in early October 2023 when they were spotted dining together at Via Carota in New York City's West Village.