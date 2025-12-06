Entertainment

Jay-Z, Solange Knowles’ elevator drama resurfaces as witness breaks silence

An eyewitness finally reveals the reason behind embarrassing elevator fight between Jay-Z and Beyoncé's sister over a decade ago

  • By Sidra Khan
The infamous 2014 elevator clash between Jay-Z and his sister-in-law, Solange Knowles, has re-emerged after a shocking new revelation.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in an article published this week, an eyewitness revealed the possible reason behind the embarrassing elevator fight that made headlines over a decade ago, shattering the façade of the Drunk in Paris rapper and Beyoncé's blissful marital life.

11 years after the shocking incident, fashion designer Oscar G. Lopez – who designed Rachel Roy’s stunning 2014 Met Gala ensemble – revealed that the Young Forever rapper ran into the 51-year-old designer at the event and heaped praise on her gorgeous gown.

Beyoncé's sister apparently noticed their interacted and disliked it.

Following an afterparty of the glitzy ceremony, a shocking footage from inside the elevator went viral, showing Solange Knowles lunging at, swinging at and kicking Jay-Z.

“I think that Jay complimented her about the gown and Beyoncé's sister felt that it was not proper, so it was a kind of a drama there,” said Lopez.

He noted that the scandal attracted global attention, which according to him is good for business, saying, “Any press is good press. It's good that people talk about you. Sometimes you benefit from a scandal, not even being part of it in a very direct way. Let's just call it a collateral damage. It was meant to be.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z tied the knot on April 4, 2008, and share three children - Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.

