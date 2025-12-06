Entertainment

Taylor Swift wedding mystery deepens after venue refutes payment claims

The 'Lover' singer paid to take her wedding date from another couple have been denied

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Taylor Swift wedding mystery deepens after venue refutes payment claims
Taylor Swift wedding mystery deepens after venue refutes payment claims

Taylor Swift finds herself at the center of a fresh wedding venue twist, with reports denying she paid to take the date from an engaged couple.

As per the rumors, the Lover singer paid to take her wedding date from another couple have been denied, quashing speculation she planned to marry Travis Kelce on June 13, 2026, at Rhode Island’s Ocean House Hotel—a date linked to her love of numerology and her birthday on December 13.

According to Page Six, the insiders shared that the resort had already been booked for June 13 by another couple, and Swift allegedly offered them a generous sum to relinquish the date for her and Kelce.

However, a representative for Ocean House refuted the claims mentioning that the hotel does not permit one client to buy up another's reservation.

“When clients and their families choose Ocean House as their wedding venue, it is an agreement and commitment between our team and that family,” said Stephanie Leavitt, the hotel's area director of sales and marketing.

In her new statement, Leavitt said, “Ocean House would not and is not allowing another party or entity to buy a wedding group out of a contracted wedding date.”

She noted that the venue “prides itself on being rooted in client confidentiality, integrity, loyalty, and service,” adding, “We appreciate the interest in our brides and grooms yet allow them to confirm their wedding location with who they choose.”

To note, Taylor Swift has admitted considering 13 her lucky number many times.

Taylor Swift announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce on August 26, 2025, after dating him for over two years.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Justin Baldoni weakens Blake Lively lawsuit victory with shocking admission

Justin Baldoni weakens Blake Lively lawsuit victory with shocking admission
Justin Baldoni makes bizarre confession about 'circumcision' as Blake Lively lawsuit intensifies

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper spotted in surprise joint interview for viral series

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper spotted in surprise joint interview for viral series
The Victoria Secret model and the 'Limitless' actor appeared on David Carmi's 'Confidence Heist' series

Jay-Z, Solange Knowles’ elevator drama resurfaces as witness breaks silence

Jay-Z, Solange Knowles’ elevator drama resurfaces as witness breaks silence
An eyewitness finally reveals the reason behind embarrassing elevator fight between Jay-Z and Beyoncé's sister over a decade ago

Critics Choice Awards Nominations 2026: ‘Sinners’ earns the most nods

Critics Choice Awards Nominations 2026: ‘Sinners’ earns the most nods
The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards will take place on at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica on January 4, 2026

Johnny Depp shares exciting photos after meeting 'a new friend' in Tokyo

Johnny Depp shares exciting photos after meeting 'a new friend' in Tokyo
Johnny Depp drops photos with his new friend just days after meeting real-life subject of Minamata disease

Sydney Sweeney fires back with emotional statement after public backlash

Sydney Sweeney fires back with emotional statement after public backlash
The 'Euphoria' star opened up about the criticism for American Eagle’s July 23 campaign

Eduardo Manzano, legendary Mexican actor and comedian, passes away at 87

Eduardo Manzano, legendary Mexican actor and comedian, passes away at 87
Iconic Mexican comedian Eduardo Manzano aka El Polivoz dies at the age of 87

'Iron Lung': Markiplier's self-financed horror movie secures release date

'Iron Lung': Markiplier's self-financed horror movie secures release date
YouTube star Markiplier's horror project, 'Iron Lung, breaks world record with most blood ever filmed

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber break silence on SKYLARK collaboration

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber break silence on SKYLARK collaboration
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber team up for SKYLARK

'Peaky Blinders' movie drops first look: Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby

'Peaky Blinders' movie drops first look: Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby
Netflix has also revealed the theatrical and streaming release date for the 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man'

Netflix to buy Warner Bros and HBO Max in $82.7 billion deal

Netflix to buy Warner Bros and HBO Max in $82.7 billion deal
The streaming giant is expected to save $2-3 billion through eliminating overlaps in the tech and support areas

Taylor Swift goes extra mile to lock prebooked wedding venue on her lucky number date

Taylor Swift goes extra mile to lock prebooked wedding venue on her lucky number date
Taylor Swift’s wedding date revealed after she makes shocking move to snag a bride’s luxurious Rhode Island venue