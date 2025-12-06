Taylor Swift wedding mystery deepens after venue refutes payment claims

Taylor Swift finds herself at the center of a fresh wedding venue twist, with reports denying she paid to take the date from an engaged couple.
As per the rumors, the Lover singer paid to take her wedding date from another couple have been denied, quashing speculation she planned to marry Travis Kelce on June 13, 2026, at Rhode Island’s Ocean House Hotel—a date linked to her love of numerology and her birthday on December 13.
According to Page Six, the insiders shared that the resort had already been booked for June 13 by another couple, and Swift allegedly offered them a generous sum to relinquish the date for her and Kelce.
However, a representative for Ocean House refuted the claims mentioning that the hotel does not permit one client to buy up another's reservation.
“When clients and their families choose Ocean House as their wedding venue, it is an agreement and commitment between our team and that family,” said Stephanie Leavitt, the hotel's area director of sales and marketing.
In her new statement, Leavitt said, “Ocean House would not and is not allowing another party or entity to buy a wedding group out of a contracted wedding date.”
She noted that the venue “prides itself on being rooted in client confidentiality, integrity, loyalty, and service,” adding, “We appreciate the interest in our brides and grooms yet allow them to confirm their wedding location with who they choose.”
To note, Taylor Swift has admitted considering 13 her lucky number many times.
Taylor Swift announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce on August 26, 2025, after dating him for over two years.