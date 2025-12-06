Entertainment

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Justin Baldoni weakens Blake Lively lawsuit victory with shocking admission

Justin Baldoni has made a shocking admission, which can presumably lead to his defeat in Blake Lively lawsuit.

The It Ends With Us actor and director has confessed discussing about his circumcision with Lively - when she was pregnant with her son Olin.

As per the filings obtained from latest deposition on Friday, December 5, Baldoni admitted that he told his costar about being circumcised during his visit to her NYC home in 2022.

The Gossip Girl alum's attorney Michael J. Gottlieb asked Baldoni "Did you at any point share with Ms. Lively whether you were circumcised?" to which the actor replied, "Yes."

In response to a question if Lively had asked him about his circumcision, Baldoni confirmed, "Directly, no."

Later on, the attorney prompted Baldoni to share more details about who was present "at the moment when you relayed to Ms. Lively that you were circumcised?"

To which Baldoni replied, "There were people going all around. Mr. [Ryan] Reynolds was in and out of the conversation."

He continued, "She had, I think, two nannies. I felt like there was a housekeeper there. Her assistant was walking around. I think she had two assistants there."

"Her and I were sitting on the couch, but there were people all around" the director added.

When asked about if he has spilled any details about his genitalia with other work colleagues? Baldoni clearly denied, "I don’t talk about my genitalia, so no."

For the unaware, Blake Lively filed workplace harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni in May 2024.

Baldoni then filed a counter lawsuit of defamation against Lively, which has been dropped by the judge in October this year.

Now, Lively's attorneys are convinced that the harassment lawsuit against Baldoni should proceed to trial. 

While, Baldoni's lawyers have filed a motion for summary judgment in November urging Judge Lewis J. Liman to drop Lively's lawsuit - which is set for trial in March 2026.

