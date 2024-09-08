World

Manipur faces another spurt of violence leaving 6 killed

Six people have been killed after ethnic violence flares up in Manipur again

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
Six people have been killed after ethnic violence flares up in Manipur again
Six people have been killed after ethnic violence flares up in Manipur again 

Ethnic violence erupts yet again in India's Manipur Jiribam district leaving atleast six people killed on Saturday. 

According to the police, armed Kuki militants attacked the Nungchepi village at around 4am, killing a 63-year-old Yurembam Kulendra Singha, a Metei in his sleep. 

They then targeted the Rasidpur village, roughly 7km away, escalating violence and triggering separate gunfights with village volunteers and the police which resulted in the deaths of four more people. 

Additional director general of police K Jayenta said, “Early morning, suspected Kuki militants attacked Nungchappi village under Jiribham district, in which 63-year-old civilian Yurembam Kulendra Singh was killed in his bed." 

“The armed miscreants continued firing and moving towards Rasidpur village. The village volunteers there retaliated, leading to an exchange of fire, during which 41-year-old Baspatimayum Lakhi Kumar Sharma, a resident of the district, was killed," he added. 

 Further adding, "The Jiribam district police rushed to the spot, but they were also attacked by the armed miscreants. The police fired back and managed to control the situation.”

Jayenta said that while searching the area they discovered three dead bodies, suspected to be of militants, in full combat gear. 

Later in the day, the police said in a statement that they found another body from the spot, "The situation in the area is tense but under control. We have deployed additional forces in the area." 

Saturday's violence was the deadliest in the northeastern state this year. 

Billionaire James Packer on Ozempic but can’t lose weight due to ‘secret addiction’

Billionaire James Packer on Ozempic but can’t lose weight due to ‘secret addiction’
Olivia Rodrigo feels 'happy as clam' as achieves new milestone

Olivia Rodrigo feels 'happy as clam' as achieves new milestone
King Charles ‘finds it hard’ to go on without Queen Elizabeth

King Charles ‘finds it hard’ to go on without Queen Elizabeth
Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’

Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’

World News

Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
Mass protest in France against Macron's controversial PM appointment
Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
Urgent manhunt launched in the US after highway shooting leaves several injured
Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
International world order facing ‘threat not seen since Cold War’
Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
Typhoon Yagi brings destruction to Vietnam, leaving at least 4 dead
Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
Italian minister resigns after appointing ex-girlfriend as government’s adviser
Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
Starmer to meet Biden: What to expect from White House talks?
Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
UN demands for thorough probe into recent West Bank shooting
Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
Trump slams Harris for putting cops in danger as he wins police union backing
Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
Dick Cheney backs Kamala Harris, slams Donald Trump ahead of election
Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
Pakistani national in Canada charged with plotting Jewish Centre attack in NYC
Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
Georgia school shooting: Charges against father spark debate on parental blame
Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
Donald Trump sentencing in hush money case delayed until after elections