Manipur faces another spurt of violence leaving 6 killed

Ethnic violence erupts yet again in India's Manipur Jiribam district leaving atleast six people killed on Saturday.
According to the police, armed Kuki militants attacked the Nungchepi village at around 4am, killing a 63-year-old Yurembam Kulendra Singha, a Metei in his sleep.
They then targeted the Rasidpur village, roughly 7km away, escalating violence and triggering separate gunfights with village volunteers and the police which resulted in the deaths of four more people.
Additional director general of police K Jayenta said, “Early morning, suspected Kuki militants attacked Nungchappi village under Jiribham district, in which 63-year-old civilian Yurembam Kulendra Singh was killed in his bed."
“The armed miscreants continued firing and moving towards Rasidpur village. The village volunteers there retaliated, leading to an exchange of fire, during which 41-year-old Baspatimayum Lakhi Kumar Sharma, a resident of the district, was killed," he added.
Further adding, "The Jiribam district police rushed to the spot, but they were also attacked by the armed miscreants. The police fired back and managed to control the situation.”
Jayenta said that while searching the area they discovered three dead bodies, suspected to be of militants, in full combat gear.
Later in the day, the police said in a statement that they found another body from the spot, "The situation in the area is tense but under control. We have deployed additional forces in the area."
Saturday's violence was the deadliest in the northeastern state this year.