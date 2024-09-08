Grand Theft Auto 6 release date delayed until 2026?

A shocking new rumor has emerged suggesting that the release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has been pushed back to 2026.
The news comes from a reliable source close to the development process, who claims that Rockstar Games has internally delayed the game's release from its current 2025 schedule.
According to the rumor, multiple developers across two studios have confirmed that the game's release date has been pushed back to early to mid 2026.
The reason for the delay is reportedly due to Rockstar Games needing more time to complete the game.
If true, this would mean that fans of the Grand Theft Auto series will have to wait another calendar year for the game's release.
The current official release window is Q3/Q4 2025, as announced by Rockstar Games.
Additionally, the rumor suggests that the PC version of GTA 6 will be released 12 to 18 months after the console version, potentially pushing its release to 2027.
It's essential to note that this is still a rumor and has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games
Fans will have to wait for an official announcement to confirm or deny the delay.