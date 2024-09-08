Sci-Tech

Grand Theft Auto 6 release date delayed until 2026?

GTA 6 release has reportedly delayed from its current 2025 schedule

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
Grand Theft Auto 6 release date pushed back to 2026?
Grand Theft Auto 6 release date pushed back to 2026?

A shocking new rumor has emerged suggesting that the release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has been pushed back to 2026.

The news comes from a reliable source close to the development process, who claims that Rockstar Games has internally delayed the game's release from its current 2025 schedule.

According to the rumor, multiple developers across two studios have confirmed that the game's release date has been pushed back to early to mid 2026.

The reason for the delay is reportedly due to Rockstar Games needing more time to complete the game.

If true, this would mean that fans of the Grand Theft Auto series will have to wait another calendar year for the game's release.

The current official release window is Q3/Q4 2025, as announced by Rockstar Games.

Additionally, the rumor suggests that the PC version of GTA 6 will be released 12 to 18 months after the console version, potentially pushing its release to 2027.

It's essential to note that this is still a rumor and has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games

Fans will have to wait for an official announcement to confirm or deny the delay.

Grand Theft Auto 6 release date delayed until 2026?

Grand Theft Auto 6 release date delayed until 2026?
Meghan Markle reunites with Oprah Winfrey on Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary

Meghan Markle reunites with Oprah Winfrey on Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary
Zayn Malik debuts dramatic new look at US Open:SEE

Zayn Malik debuts dramatic new look at US Open:SEE
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026

Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026

Sci-Tech News

Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
Get ready for a mesmerizing Northern Lights display THIS September
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
OpenAI CTO shares hilarious question her mother asked ChatGPT
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
Elon Musk's xAI seeks revenue share deal with Tesla for advanced AI technology
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
Instagram revamps direct messages with new features
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore left behind as Boeing's Starliner returns to Earth
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
YouTube tightens rules to protect teens with new content restrictions
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
Google Photos' new AI feature helps you pick the best photos for social media posts
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
OpenAI reaches major milestone ahead of new model 'Strawberry' release
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov speaks out first time since arrest: ‘Absolutely untrue’
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
Saturn’s rings to nearly vanish in March 2025: Here’s why