Keir Starmer wants ‘deep reset’ in UK’s relations with Ireland

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
Keir Starmer talked about his belief in having a “deep reset of relations” with Ireland while on being the guest of officials in Dublin today.

This thought is part of Brexit, Northern Ireland, and joint international interests being on his agenda.

As per The Telegraph, Keir Starmer marked the first official visit of a United Kingdom prime minister to Ireland.

It was back in 2019 that Boris Johnson touched down in the country to restore a Brexit deal following years of tense relations.

Five years later, the British Prime Minister was in an optimistic mood as he was happily greeted by Taoiseach Simon Harris, i.e. the head of Ireland.

Keir Starmer said, “It’s a pleasure to be here, to have this opportunity that we will take to renew the friendship between our two countries. That reset, I think, can be meaningful, it can be deep.”

“Of course, it covers the relationship between our two countries. Obviously it has to cover the Good Friday agreement and I take very seriously our joint role in relation to that,” he added.

This happened to be the second time that Keir Starmer met Simon Harris in nine weeks since the general election was held.

According to him, this is a sign of “the real intention to reset relationships to the great benefit of the UK and Ireland.”

