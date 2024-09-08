Greece to introduce new charge for cruise ship passengers to tackle overtourism

World

The new fee is aimed at mitigating the impact of cruise ships on Santorini and Mykonos

  September 08, 2024
Greece has taken a major step to control the number of tourists during the peak summer season.

As per Reuters, Greece plans to introduce a 20-euro charge for cruise ship visitors to Santorini and Mykonos to tackle overtourism.

Tourism is crucial to Greece’s economy, which is still recovering from a severe financial crisis.

However, the influx of tourists, particularly to popular spots like Santorini—home to 20,000 permanent residents—has raised concerns about environmental and infrastructural strain.

The new fee is aimed at mitigating the impact of cruise ships on Santorini and Mykonos.

In 2023, Greece’s tourism industry generated approximately 20 billion euros from around 31 million visitors.

In Santorini, local protests have echoed calls for tourism restrictions seen in cities like Venice and Barcelona.

Revenue from the new charge will help fund local infrastructure improvements.

Additionally, the government also plans to increase taxes on short-term rentals and suspend new rental licenses in central Athens to boost housing availability for residents. 

