Bad Bunny’s vibrant concert turns extra glitzy with A-list star’s appearance

Bad Bunny’s second last concert of 2025 marked a delightful appearance of an A-list star.

On Saturday, December 20, Salma Hayek took to her official Instagram account to post a three-video gallery, sharing about the fun she had at the Grammy winner’s Mexico City show of Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour.

In the post’s caption, the From Dusk Till Dawn actress reflected on the heartfelt reminder she got while having the time of her life at the electrifying concert.

“Last night , Bad Bunny, at his sixth performance in Mexico City, reminded us once again the importance of appreciating the little things in life and to love without limits,” she wrote.

The 59-year-old Mexican-American actress and film producer continued, “The performance /party felt like a sincere and profound cultural exchange filled with love.”

“Thank you Benito for your music, for making my body dance until I went into trance, and for embracing my Mexico and me so beautifully,” Hayek concluded.

The clips featured Salma Hayek blending in with the crowd, as the audience burst with excitement at the packed stadium.

Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour:

Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour is the sixth concert tour by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny in support of his Grammy-winning sixth solo studio album of the same name, released on January 5, 2025.

The tour began on November 21 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and will conclude on July 22, 2026, in Brussels Belgium.

