‘Stree’ producer reveals tough challenge behind record-breaking success

Stree, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao, is one of the most commercially successful horror movie franchises and its major credit goes to producer Dinesh Vijan and his Maddock Films.
However, the record-breaking movie was once rejected by several producers due to a surprising reason, revealed Dinesh while speaking to PTI in a recent media interaction.
During his interview with the reporters, the founder of Maddock Films opened up about a tough challenge while making Stree, revealing that many producers refused to put their money into the franchise just because of its title, while several others told him that it won’t work.
The producer – who has produced numerous hit movies under his banner, including Hindi Medium, Luka Chuppi, Cocktail, and Chhaava – shared that despite being turned down multiple times, he did not give up on the 2018 hit horror-comedy and decided to produce it all by himself.
“The last three years have been just unbelievable for us. The number one Hindi film was ‘Stree’, who would have imagined it. When we made the first ‘Stree’, no one was funding me, so I had to make it on my own," he said.
Continuing his statement, Dinesh stated, "Then came ‘Chhaava’, which became number two. So, I don't think we can ask for more. They've given us the flexibility to be more daring, therefore, an ‘Ikkis’, or ‘Mahavatar.’”
Made on a ₹25 crore budget, Stree grossed ₹180 crore worldwide, leading to a super hit sequel, Stree 2, which collected ₹875 crore worldwide, including a record ₹601 crore in India.