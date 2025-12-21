Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Trending

‘Stree’ producer reveals tough challenge behind record-breaking success

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree’ is one of the most commercially successful franchises in Indian film industry

  • By Sidra Khan
‘Stree’ producer reveals tough challenge behind record-breaking success
‘Stree’ producer reveals tough challenge behind record-breaking success

Stree, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao, is one of the most commercially successful horror movie franchises and its major credit goes to producer Dinesh Vijan and his Maddock Films.

However, the record-breaking movie was once rejected by several producers due to a surprising reason, revealed Dinesh while speaking to PTI in a recent media interaction.

During his interview with the reporters, the founder of Maddock Films opened up about a tough challenge while making Stree, revealing that many producers refused to put their money into the franchise just because of its title, while several others told him that it won’t work.

The producer – who has produced numerous hit movies under his banner, including Hindi Medium, Luka Chuppi, Cocktail, and Chhaava – shared that despite being turned down multiple times, he did not give up on the 2018 hit horror-comedy and decided to produce it all by himself.

“The last three years have been just unbelievable for us. The number one Hindi film was ‘Stree’, who would have imagined it. When we made the first ‘Stree’, no one was funding me, so I had to make it on my own," he said.

Continuing his statement, Dinesh stated, "Then came ‘Chhaava’, which became number two. So, I don't think we can ask for more. They've given us the flexibility to be more daring, therefore, an ‘Ikkis’, or ‘Mahavatar.’”

Made on a ₹25 crore budget, Stree grossed ₹180 crore worldwide, leading to a super hit sequel, Stree 2, which collected ₹875 crore worldwide, including a record ₹601 crore in India.

Kiara Advani unveils dramatic first look as Nadia in new film ‘Toxic’

Kiara Advani unveils dramatic first look as Nadia in new film ‘Toxic’
Atif Aslam's fun banter with rooftop fans steals show at Bangladesh concert

Atif Aslam's fun banter with rooftop fans steals show at Bangladesh concert
Bilal Abbas hints at major twist with deceptive move in ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’

Bilal Abbas hints at major twist with deceptive move in ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’
Ananya Panday in tears over brother Ahaan’s sweet tribute ahead of new film

Ananya Panday in tears over brother Ahaan’s sweet tribute ahead of new film
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s daughter Maheen gets married in intimate nikkah ceremony

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s daughter Maheen gets married in intimate nikkah ceremony
Nora Fatehi sustains mild concussion after tragic road accident

Nora Fatehi sustains mild concussion after tragic road accident
Bilal Abbas drops 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' snaps amid buzz over Hania Amir chemistry

Bilal Abbas drops 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' snaps amid buzz over Hania Amir chemistry
Kartik Aaryan posts cute shopping mall moments with Ananya Panday

Kartik Aaryan posts cute shopping mall moments with Ananya Panday
Kangana Ranaut hails 'Dhurandhar' as spy-thriller hits global success

Kangana Ranaut hails 'Dhurandhar' as spy-thriller hits global success
Amitabh Bachchan gushes over Ananya Panday in 'Kesari Chapter 2'

Amitabh Bachchan gushes over Ananya Panday in 'Kesari Chapter 2'

Salman Khan turns head with dashing style at Sohail Khan's birthday bash

Salman Khan turns head with dashing style at Sohail Khan's birthday bash
Vicky Kaushal shares honest take on patriotic films in Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal shares honest take on patriotic films in Bollywood

Popular News

Kiara Advani unveils dramatic first look as Nadia in new film ‘Toxic’

Kiara Advani unveils dramatic first look as Nadia in new film ‘Toxic’
2 hours ago
Elon Musk nears trillionaire status as net worth surges past $749 billion

Elon Musk nears trillionaire status as net worth surges past $749 billion
2 hours ago
Victoria, David Beckham confirm family rift, publicly end final tie with Brooklyn

Victoria, David Beckham confirm family rift, publicly end final tie with Brooklyn
3 hours ago