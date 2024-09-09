World

Fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy arrested in Philippines after tense standoff

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024
Philippines police have finally arrested the Filipino pastor, Apollo Quiboloy, after two weeks of manhunting.

According to CNN, Philippines officials said Quiboloy, wanted by the federal authorities of the US on the charges of human trafficking and child abuse, was arrested on Sunday, September 8, after weeks of intense standoff between the pastor's supporters and police.

The Philippines’ Interior Minister Benhur Abolos confirmed in a Facebook post that the pastor, who had been running for three years, ‘has been caught.’

Moreover, the Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported that the authorities, at 1:30 p.m. local time (1:30 a.m. ET), gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the detainees to come out of the church; however, they surrendered four hours later.

Director of Police Regional Office 11, Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, said, “I thank him (Quiboloy) for the realisation to face the law. I also thanked the KOJC members and supporters for their cooperation, and I hope this is the start of healing.”

Quiboloy, along with the four aides, was transported out of Davao by military aircraft to the national police headquarters.

Meanwhile, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos stated on Monday that the country is not currently considering extruding the US-wanted Filipino pastor.

Marcos told reporters, “For the moment, we are not looking at extradition. We are focussing on the cases filed in the Philippines.”

The president vowed that the Philippines will show the world that its judicial system is ‘active, vibrant, and working well.’

World News

Trump and Harris neck to neck in the polls ahead of first presidential debate
Georgia school shooting: Suspect’s mother warned of 'extreme emergency’ earlier
Greece to introduce new charge for cruise ship passengers to tackle overtourism
Keir Starmer wants ‘deep reset’ in UK’s relations with Ireland
Sudan war: UN official reports over 20,000 deaths
Kamala Harris, Tim Walz gear up for key state tour ahead of November election
Donald Trump issues sinister warning: ‘Cheaters’ will suffer ‘when I win’
Manipur faces another spurt of violence leaving 6 killed
Mass protest in France against Macron's controversial PM appointment
Urgent manhunt launched in the US after highway shooting leaves several injured
International world order facing ‘threat not seen since Cold War’
Typhoon Yagi brings destruction to Vietnam, leaving at least 4 dead