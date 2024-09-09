Fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy arrested in Philippines after tense standoff

Philippines police have finally arrested the Filipino pastor, Apollo Quiboloy, after two weeks of manhunting.
According to CNN, Philippines officials said Quiboloy, wanted by the federal authorities of the US on the charges of human trafficking and child abuse, was arrested on Sunday, September 8, after weeks of intense standoff between the pastor's supporters and police.
The Philippines’ Interior Minister Benhur Abolos confirmed in a Facebook post that the pastor, who had been running for three years, ‘has been caught.’
Moreover, the Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported that the authorities, at 1:30 p.m. local time (1:30 a.m. ET), gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the detainees to come out of the church; however, they surrendered four hours later.
Director of Police Regional Office 11, Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, said, “I thank him (Quiboloy) for the realisation to face the law. I also thanked the KOJC members and supporters for their cooperation, and I hope this is the start of healing.”
Quiboloy, along with the four aides, was transported out of Davao by military aircraft to the national police headquarters.
Meanwhile, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos stated on Monday that the country is not currently considering extruding the US-wanted Filipino pastor.
Marcos told reporters, “For the moment, we are not looking at extradition. We are focussing on the cases filed in the Philippines.”
The president vowed that the Philippines will show the world that its judicial system is ‘active, vibrant, and working well.’