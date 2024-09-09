Typhoon Yagi causes northern Vietnam bridge to collapse into Red River with vehicles

Typhoon Yagi, the most powerful storm in Asia this year, has led to numerous deaths and extensive damage to infrastructure and factories in northern Vietnam.
In recent updates, a busy bridge in northern Vietnam collapsed due to storm, causing 10 cars and two scooters to fall into the Red River.
As per BBC, three people have been rescued, but 13 remain missing following the collapse of the Phong Chau bridge in Phu Tho province, although part of the 375-meter bridge is still standing.
However, the exact number of deaths is still unclear.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, at least 44 people, including a 68-year-old woman, a one-year-old boy, and a newborn baby, have died from landslides and flash floods.
More than 240 people are injured, and approximately 1.5 million people are without power.
Even though Yagi has weakened to a tropical depression, further flooding and landslides are expected as it moves west.
In Yen Bai province, floodwaters reached one meter high, leading to the evacuation of 2,400 families.
Nearly 50,000 people have been evacuated from coastal towns in Vietnam, and schools have been temporarily closed in 12 northern provinces, including Hanoi.