Struggling with exercise pain? THIS technology could be the fix

Exercising can be tough at times, even more when you get bored of it or feel discomfort, which is why many people back out of it after working out for only a few days.
However, the computer scientists have found out a way to make this activity interesting and fun with their revolutionary technology.
Researchers at the University of Bath have developed “exergames,” a term that is a combination of two words: exercise and games. This technology uses sensors that keep a check on a person’s emotional state while they are engaged in their workout, then tweak the game, adjusting it back and forth between easy and difficult.
As this happens, the user feels engaged in the activity, having a game-like experience while moving his body.
These findings, which were published recently, received an honorable mention award at the CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems.
“When it comes to physical exercise in all forms, motivation and exercise adherence are huge problems. With exergaming, we can address this issue and maximize a person’s enjoyment and performance by adapting the challenge level to match a user’s abilities and mood,” said Dr. Dominic Potts, the lead author of the study behind this innovative idea.
He further stated, “Exercise games that are completely adaptive will sense a person’s emotions and give them more'rewards’ when they’re struggling and more obstacles when they’re ready for a new challenge.”
The scientists of the study also expressed their high hopes that their idea would soon be adopted by game designers to create engaging programs for the users.