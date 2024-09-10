UN set to vote against Israel's 'unlawful presence’ in Palestinian territory

The United Nations General Assembly is considering voting on the Palestinian draft resolution against Israel's ‘unlawful’ presence in Palestine.
According to Reuters, the UN General Assembly will most likely vote next week on the resolution submitted by Palestine demanding Israel to end its ‘unlawful presence from the Occupied Palestinian Territory’ within six months.
The draft resolution aims to welcome the July advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice, which says that Israel should withdraw from the Palestinian territories while calling Israeli settlement in the region illegal.
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement on Monday, September 9, asked for the U.N. General Assembly to vote on Sept. 18.
Moreover, it is reported that the voting could take place a few days before the annual gathering of the world at the United Nations in New York.
Israel Launches Deadly Strikes On Gaza Humanitarian Zone
Israel, in one of its deadliest strikes on Gaza, killed at least 40 Palestinians and injured over 60 others.
According to CNN, many feared death after Israel on Monday launched air strikes on the shelters of displaced people in the humanitarian zone in Khan Younis.
Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) claimed that it ‘struck significant Hamas terrorists who were operating within a command-and-control center embedded inside the humanitarian area.’