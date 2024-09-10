World

UN set to vote against Israel's 'unlawful presence’ in Palestinian territory

Israel struck the humanitarian zone of displaced people in southern Gaza, killing at least 40

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024
Israel struck the humanitarian zone of displaced people in southern Gaza, killing at least 40
Israel struck the humanitarian zone of displaced people in southern Gaza, killing at least 40

The United Nations General Assembly is considering voting on the Palestinian draft resolution against Israel's ‘unlawful’ presence in Palestine.

According to Reuters, the UN General Assembly will most likely vote next week on the resolution submitted by Palestine demanding Israel to end its ‘unlawful presence from the Occupied Palestinian Territory’ within six months.

The draft resolution aims to welcome the July advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice, which says that Israel should withdraw from the Palestinian territories while calling Israeli settlement in the region illegal.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement on Monday, September 9, asked for the U.N. General Assembly to vote on Sept. 18.

Moreover, it is reported that the voting could take place a few days before the annual gathering of the world at the United Nations in New York.

Israel Launches Deadly Strikes On Gaza Humanitarian Zone

Israel, in one of its deadliest strikes on Gaza, killed at least 40 Palestinians and injured over 60 others.

According to CNN, many feared death after Israel on Monday launched air strikes on the shelters of displaced people in the humanitarian zone in Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) claimed that it ‘struck significant Hamas terrorists who were operating within a command-and-control center embedded inside the humanitarian area.’

Kevin Costner leads star-studded tributes to iconic James Earl Jones

Kevin Costner leads star-studded tributes to iconic James Earl Jones
Sarah Ferguson shares first statement after Princess Kate major health update

Sarah Ferguson shares first statement after Princess Kate major health update
UN set to vote against Israel's 'unlawful presence’ in Palestinian territory

UN set to vote against Israel's 'unlawful presence’ in Palestinian territory
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’

Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’

World News

Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
Germany to roll out temporary border controls in response to migration surge
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
Biden Administration unveils plan to boost mental health coverage for Americans
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
UK braces for colder weather and thundery showers next week
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
Deadly Israeli airstrikes in Syria claim at least 16 lives
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
Typhoon Yagi causes northern Vietnam bridge to collapse into Red River with vehicles
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
Kolkata doctor assault case takes SHOCKING turn with new detail
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
Venezuela's González vows to 'continue to fight' after seeking asylum in Spain
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
Trump and Harris neck to neck in the polls ahead of first presidential debate
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
Fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy arrested in Philippines after tense standoff
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
Georgia school shooting: Suspect’s mother warned of 'extreme emergency’ earlier
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
Greece to introduce new charge for cruise ship passengers to tackle overtourism
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
Keir Starmer wants ‘deep reset’ in UK’s relations with Ireland