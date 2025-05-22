Entertainment

Tom Cruise collaborates with Alejandro G. Iñárritu for 'wild comedy' project

Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Tom Cruise's new comedy project will be released across theatres in fall this year

  • May 22, 2025
Tom Cruise teamed up with renowned Mexican filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu for the upcoming movie, Judy.

The 61-year-old Birdman director opened up about his new venture with the Mission: Impossible actor, who has presented his newly released movie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, to the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Alejandro shared his working experience with Tom, stating, "All I can say is it is a brutal, wild comedy of catastrophic proportions. It’s insane."

"It’s scary and funny and beautiful. I know comedy is not what people expect from me, or Tom, and making this film was terrifying for me, but I don’t like to repeat myself, and every film should scare you a little," The Revenant creator remarked.

Tom Cruise representative confirms collaboration with Alejandro G. Iñárritu:

As reported by PEOPLE, Tom's representative initially announced his collaboration with the Mexican director in February of last year.

The film appears to mark a step in a different direction for Cruise, who has largely made action movies and sequels like Top Gun: Maverick and the soon-to-be-released Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning for the last decade.

Apart from the Top Gun star, the film starred renowned Hollywood actors including Sophie Wilde, Jesse Plemons, John Goodman, Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, and others. 

Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s comedy movie, Judy, is set to be released across theatres in fall of this year. 

