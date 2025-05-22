Prince William shares glimpse of his surprise visit to Leith Community Centre  

Royal

The Prince of Wales touched down Scotland earlier this week for a meaningful cause

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 22, 2025
Prince William released exclusive glimpses from his delightful visit to the Leith Community Centre.

The Prince of Wales began his Scottish tour on Wednesday, May 21st, without his life partner, Kate Middleton.

Taking to Instagram, the future King shared a few photos featuring himself, visiting the Leith Community Centre in Scotland.

"Leith Community Centre. A community space going through a big transformation," the father-of-three captioned.

The father-of-three continued, "Proud to mark the launch of Leith United, a new social enterprise bringing together @streetsoccerscotland, @ymcaedinburgh and the @leithcommunitycentre Association to deliver health, wellbeing and social connection for thousands of residents."

"Through the Royal Foundation’s Community Impact Programme, support has been provided to protect this vital local hub from closure and to turn it into a sustainable centre for opportunity and belonging," the 42-year-old British Royal Family member.

As per William’s post, during his significant royal tour, he highlighted the importance of fostering and building community while providing extra-curricular activities for the aspiring students.

Prince William meets Street Soccer Scotland founder during Leith Community Centre visit: 

During his surprise visit to Leith Community Centre, the Prince showcased his soccer skills and met Street Soccer Scotland founder and CEO, David Duke.

Why Kate Middleton, Prince William visited Scotland in April?

For those unaware, Prince William last visited Scotland with his wife Kate Middleton to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary.

The couple, who exchanged the marital vows on April 29th, 2011, visited the country to highlight the importance of Mother Nature. 

