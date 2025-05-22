Katie Holmes steps out in NYC amid ex Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas romance rumours 

Katie Holmes recently made her first appearance amid ex-husband, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas romance speculations.
The 46-year-old American actress attended the Tod's Cocktail Party in New York City on Tuesday, May 20th.
During the event, she was seen wearing a strapless brown dress, which she paired with a chic white handbag and sleek heels.
As reported by Mail Online, the Dawson's Creek appeared unbothered with the ongoing romance speculations about his former husband and Ana.
For those unaware, Katie and Tom initially ignited romance speculations in April 2005, the former couple got engaged in front of the Eiffel Towe in the same year.
They are also parents to their daughter, Suri Cruise, whom they welcomed in April 2006.
After the arrival of their only child, the two exchanged marital vows in November 2006.
Katie and Tom parted ways in 2012 after spending six years together.
Are Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise in a relationship?
This appearance of Katie Holmes comes after her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, has been romantically linked with Ana de Armas.
The ongoing romance rumours between Tom and the Cuban-Spanish actress have came to the spotlight, after they spotted spending quality time together on Valentine's Day this year.
Despite these speculations, neither the Top Gun actor nor the Ballerina actress have publicly confirmed their romance.