Apple set to release iOS 18 on THIS date with exciting new features: Details

Apple has officially announced the release date for iOS 18, its highly anticipated next-generation operating system.
The tech giant has announced the new Apple Watch Series 10, new AirPods, and, the iPhone 16 series, at its "It's Glowtime" event on September 9.
Apple is also releasing iOS 18, the most recent iPhone operating system, in conjunction with those new iPhone models.
iOS 18 was announced at WWDC back in June, teasing a series of new features. These include new ways to organize your Home Screen, a new customizable Control Center, and Apple Intelligence, the headline feature.
During its June WWDC announcement, iOS 18 hinted at some new features.
These include a redesigned Control Centre with customisable options, new methods to arrange your Home Screen, and the main attraction, Apple Intelligence.
Most of these features have long been available to beta testers, but now that they're being made public, you'll be able to use them for yourself. What you should know is as follows.
The users can download and install iOS 18 on September 16, a few days before the new iPhones are released on September 20, if they're not a part of the beta testing program.
Apple always launched new versions of iOS alongside its new iPhones.