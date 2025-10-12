WhatsApp tests Facebook profile link feature in latest beta update

WhatsApp has launched a new feature that allows beta testers add their Facebook profile links directly to their WhatsApp profiles, simplifying it for users to connect across Meta platforms.
After enabling, users can attach a Facebook link to their WhatsApp profile, which will be visible to others who view their account.
The link can be authorised via Meta’s Accounts Centre to confirm that both profiles belong to the same person. Verified links show a small badge, while unverified ones show the full URL without confirmation.
Here‘s how to enable it:
To add a Facebook link is fully options, and users can manage its visibility by launching Settings > Privacy > Links, allowing users to share it with everyone, select contacts, or keep it private.
The update comes after earlier features that allow users associated with Instagram profiles and share status updates directly to Instagram signaling Meta’s to unify its platforms.
Originally spotted in an earlier beta, and is now introduced to testers. A broader launch for all WhatsApp users is expected in the near future once testing is complete.