Google Chrome announces new feature to disable web notifications automatically

Chrome's forthcoming feature will automatically turn off notifications from the least-interacted websites

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Google has announced a new Chrome update that aims to minimise unnecessary notification clutter for desktop and Android users.

The forthcoming feature will automatically turn off notifications from the least-interacted websites

The recently announced tool expands on Chrome’s existing Safety Check feature, which already monitors permissions such as location tracking, and more.

Several reports suggested that this addition builds on a similar Android capability that assists users unsubscribe from unwanted site notifications with a single click.

However, the feature will not affect web apps downloaded on the device. Rather, Chrome will only disable permissions for sites that keep sending notifications which users rarely interact with, frustrating them.

Less than one percent of web notifications in Chrome get any interaction, it only distracts users.

It is pertinent to mention that users will still have complete control over their notification settings.

They can switch off the auto-revocation feature, re-enable specific site notifications, and manage permissions via Chrome’s Safety Check tool.

The Alphabet-owned Google has yet to officially announce the launch date for this feature, but its expected to be released in the near future.

