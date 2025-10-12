Apple ends support and updates for Clips app

Apple is officially winding up support for its video creation app, Clips, removing it from the App Store and confirming that it will not launch any further updates .
According to a support page on Apple’s website, Clips stopped for new users on October 10, though it will remain available for the existing users using it on current or earlier versions of iOS and iPadOS and may re-download it if needed.
It is important to note that without updates, it will probably become more difficult to use Clips over time, so the Cupertino-based tech giant has encouraged users to install their Clips videos (with or without added effects) to their photo library to edit and watch the videos using other apps.
As reported by MacRumors, while Apple upgraded Clips with new features following its release, updates in recent years have been limited to bug fixes.
Reactions from Apple fans on Reddit show a little surprise, with many admitting that they only tried the app years ago and never heard of it at all.
Originally launched in 2017, the Clips app received several major updates in its early years, adding features like Memoji and Animoji integration, LiDAR Scanner support for creating immersive AR scenes.
It offers a variety of filters and graphic effects. However, in recent years, it has seen little more than occasional maintenance or bug-fix update.