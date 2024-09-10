Polio campaign begins in northern Gaza amid intense conflict

Gaza is not only facing intense war with Israel but also suffering from a major threat of the polio virus.
As per Reuters, despite numerous challenges, a polio vaccination campaign for 200,000 children in northern Gaza began on Tuesday, September 10.
These challenges include access restrictions, evacuation orders, and fuel shortages.
Sam Rose, deputy director of the UN refugee agency (UNRWA), highlighted that the vaccination centers are located in militarized areas that are difficult to reach.
Meanwhile, Mahmoud Shalabi from Medical Aid for Palestinians emphasised that fuel shortages are making it difficult for vaccination teams to move around in northern Gaza.
On Monday, Israel stopped a convoy carrying vehicles, fuel, and a WHO team heading to Al Shifa hospital, forcing the mission to be called off, according to WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic.
Israel also issued an evacuation order for parts of northern Gaza, including areas previously designated as humanitarian pause zones for the polio campaign.
The overall campaign, which started on September 1, aims to vaccinate 640,000 children across Gaza, following the confirmation of the first polio case in 25 years, where a baby was partially paralyzed by the type 2 virus
The first round of vaccinations in northern Gaza is set to conclude soon, with a second round planned for the coming month.