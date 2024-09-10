Health

Supercharge your weight loss journey with THESE 5 superfoods

Include these 5 superfoods in your diet and take your weight loss process to the next level

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024
Supercharge your weight loss journey with THESE 5 superfoods
Supercharge your weight loss journey with THESE 5 superfoods

Elevate your weight loss journey with superfoods. Unlike regular foods that target specific nutrients for particular body parts, superfoods offer a broad range of vitamins that benefit your entire body, and help shed those extra pounds.

As per the 2015-2020 US Dietary Guidelines, it is recommended that a combination of healthy food choices and healthy eating patterns that include all kinds of micro and macro nutrients is what helps you achieve flawless results while on a weight loss journey.

Here’s a list of 5 superfoods that you should include in your diet for maintaining health and rejuvenating your body.

1- Berries:

Supercharge your weight loss journey with THESE 5 superfoods

Berries are regarded as the powerhouse of vitamins, fiber, antioxidants, and minerals. Having high antioxidant content, berries help fight stress and inflammation in the body that are linked to various chronic diseases and signs of aging.

Berries like strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, and cranberry prove to be a healthy choice and are also low in calories, providing an excellent and tasty choice even if you are on weight loss.

2- Green Tea:

Supercharge your weight loss journey with THESE 5 superfoods

Green tea helps in providing protective effects against heart disease, chronic diseases, and even cancer, as it is loaded with antioxidants called catechins.

Originating from China, the tea makes a great choice for those who are trying to lose weight as it is zero in calories and helps reduce extra pounds with special effects on the belly fat.

3- Eggs:

Supercharge your weight loss journey with THESE 5 superfoods

Eggs are the first thing that comes to anyone’s mind when starting a weight loss journey. They are a powerhouse of protein and fat.

They are also rich in vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, B vitamins, selenium, iron, choline, and phosphorus and give a healthy boost to the body, especially if consumed in breakfast.

4- Nuts and Seeds:

Supercharge your weight loss journey with THESE 5 superfoods

Nuts and seeds provide an excellent source of plant protein and monosaturated fats. They are also rich in fiber and heart-healthy fats.

However, there is a wide misconception about nuts that they make you gain weight, but this is a total myth, and nutritionists recommend having a handful of nuts a day as a snack.

Common nuts and seeds include almonds, walnuts, pistachios, peanuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and hemp seeds, etc.

5- Fish:

Supercharge your weight loss journey with THESE 5 superfoods

Fish such as salmon, trout, and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which play a significant role in healthy function of the heart and brain and overall inflammation reduction.

Fish provides a good source of lean protein. Fatty fish play a crucial role in making hair healthy as well, for which many people specifically intake fish oil suppleme

Prince William breaks silence on Kate Middleton cancer recovery

Prince William breaks silence on Kate Middleton cancer recovery
SpaceX launches historic Polaris Dawn mission to achieve first private spacewalk

SpaceX launches historic Polaris Dawn mission to achieve first private spacewalk
Sebastian Stan transforms Into Donald Trump in 'The Apprentice’ trailer: WATCH

Sebastian Stan transforms Into Donald Trump in 'The Apprentice’ trailer: WATCH
Prince William celebrates Kate Middleton's delightful health update

Prince William celebrates Kate Middleton's delightful health update

Health News

Prince William celebrates Kate Middleton's delightful health update
Polio campaign begins in northern Gaza amid intense conflict
Prince William celebrates Kate Middleton's delightful health update
Your biological age is linked to your grandparents’ education, study
Prince William celebrates Kate Middleton's delightful health update
Red onion's surprising benefits for obese individuals with high blood pressure
Prince William celebrates Kate Middleton's delightful health update
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Prince William celebrates Kate Middleton's delightful health update
Medical clowns reduce hospital stays for children, study
Prince William celebrates Kate Middleton's delightful health update
Are you skipping essential nutrients in your diet? Find out
Prince William celebrates Kate Middleton's delightful health update
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Prince William celebrates Kate Middleton's delightful health update
Love to gossip? Scientists discover surprising benefits
Prince William celebrates Kate Middleton's delightful health update
Exposure to bright light at night increases type 2 diabetes risk, study
Prince William celebrates Kate Middleton's delightful health update
Study finds simple remedy to cut child's cold duration by 2 days
Prince William celebrates Kate Middleton's delightful health update
The ultimate guide to flawless skin: 5 essential daily habits
Prince William celebrates Kate Middleton's delightful health update
Top 5 protein-packed foods for weight loss and muscle growth