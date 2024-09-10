Supercharge your weight loss journey with THESE 5 superfoods

Elevate your weight loss journey with superfoods. Unlike regular foods that target specific nutrients for particular body parts, superfoods offer a broad range of vitamins that benefit your entire body, and help shed those extra pounds.
As per the 2015-2020 US Dietary Guidelines, it is recommended that a combination of healthy food choices and healthy eating patterns that include all kinds of micro and macro nutrients is what helps you achieve flawless results while on a weight loss journey.
Here’s a list of 5 superfoods that you should include in your diet for maintaining health and rejuvenating your body.
1- Berries:
Berries are regarded as the powerhouse of vitamins, fiber, antioxidants, and minerals. Having high antioxidant content, berries help fight stress and inflammation in the body that are linked to various chronic diseases and signs of aging.
Berries like strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, and cranberry prove to be a healthy choice and are also low in calories, providing an excellent and tasty choice even if you are on weight loss.
2- Green Tea:
Green tea helps in providing protective effects against heart disease, chronic diseases, and even cancer, as it is loaded with antioxidants called catechins.
Originating from China, the tea makes a great choice for those who are trying to lose weight as it is zero in calories and helps reduce extra pounds with special effects on the belly fat.
3- Eggs:
Eggs are the first thing that comes to anyone’s mind when starting a weight loss journey. They are a powerhouse of protein and fat.
They are also rich in vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, B vitamins, selenium, iron, choline, and phosphorus and give a healthy boost to the body, especially if consumed in breakfast.
4- Nuts and Seeds:
Nuts and seeds provide an excellent source of plant protein and monosaturated fats. They are also rich in fiber and heart-healthy fats.
However, there is a wide misconception about nuts that they make you gain weight, but this is a total myth, and nutritionists recommend having a handful of nuts a day as a snack.
Common nuts and seeds include almonds, walnuts, pistachios, peanuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and hemp seeds, etc.
5- Fish:
Fish such as salmon, trout, and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which play a significant role in healthy function of the heart and brain and overall inflammation reduction.
Fish provides a good source of lean protein. Fatty fish play a crucial role in making hair healthy as well, for which many people specifically intake fish oil suppleme