Iran slams US accusations of missile transfer to Russia as 'ugly propaganda'

The United States imposed new sanctions on Russia for receiving Iranian weapons for its war in Ukraine.
According to Reuters, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a joint news conference with Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Tuesday, September 11, ahead of his visit to Ukraine blamed Russia for receiving ballistic missiles from Iran.
Blinken said, “Russia has now received shipments with these ballistic missiles and will likely use them within weeks in Ukraine, against Ukraine.”
The US Treasury Department's website later identified nine Russian-flagged ships it claimed were involved in carrying weapons from Iran to Russia.
Moreover, the US, Britain, France, and Germany announced they would apply new sanctions on Tehran, including measures against its national airline, Iran Air, following weapons received from Iran.
Meanwhile, the Iranian foreign ministry has rejected all the accusations by the US and called the allegation ‘ugly propaganda.’
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani wrote in a post on X, “The publication of false and misleading reports about the transfer of Iranian weapons to some countries is simply an ugly propaganda to conceal the large illegal arms support of the United States and some Western countries for the genocide in Gaza.”
Kanaani also issued a statement via the foreign ministry's Telegram page and warned that support of ‘three states,’ Britain, France, and Germany, in ‘West's hostile policy and economic terrorism’ against the people of Iran will face a ‘proportionate response’ from Tehran.