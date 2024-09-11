Sci-Tech

Microsoft holds cybersecurity summit after global IT outage

The conference was Microsoft's first big move in resolving the problems after major glitch

  by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024
Microsoft has hosted the cybersecurity summit after a major global IT outage.

The IT giant held a a conference on Tuesday to enhance cybersecurity measures in the wake of a July worldwide IT outage triggered by a CrowdStrike software upgrade gone awry.

The conference was Microsoft's first big move in resolving the problems that over 8.5 million Windows devices experienced on July 19, impacting business operations in a variety of sectors, including major airlines, banks, and healthcare.

The location was Microsoft's Redmond, Washington headquarters.

After July outage, it sparked worries that many businesses are ill-equipped to put backup plans into place if a single point of failure—like an IT system or a piece of software within it—occurs.

According to analysts, the outage also highlighted the dangers of relying just on one supplier to offer comprehensive security solutions.

Windows security ecosystem must come together to innovate a safer and more reliable world," Microsoft executive David Weston said during the conference, according to a Microsoft post on X.

Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), opens new tab, announced that it was suing Microsoft and CrowdStrike following a major disruption that resulted in several flight cancellations and cost the airline at least $500 million.

