Sports

Australian hockey player Tom Craig banned for a year over cocaine scandal

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024
Aussie hockey player Tom Craig got suspended for 12 months after trying to purchase cocaine at the Paris Olympics.

According to Sky News, the governing body of the Australian sports banned Craig following his arrest in Paris on August 7, after he tried to buy cocaine during the night out after his team’s Olympic campaign ended.

He was released without charge after giving a criminal warning and spending a night in custody.

Moreover, Craig, after being released from police custody last month, took responsibility for his actions and asked for forgiveness, saying that he has embarrassed his family, teammates, friends, sports, and his team.

Hockey Australia, in a statement on Wednesday, September 11, said, “Following an investigation into the arrest involving national men's hockey team athlete Tom Craig at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Hockey Australia's Integrity Unit has imposed a 12-month suspension.”

It further added, “Six months of this suspension will be served fully, with the remaining six months fully suspended, contingent upon meeting conduct and behavioural requirements."

However, the 29-year-old Olympian and Tokyo Olympics silver medallist will remain eligible for selection to the 2025 Australian hockey squad scheduled to be announced later this year.

Sports News

Former Ferrari partner confirms major news before Lewis' arrival
Mauricio Pochettino becomes US men's national team head coach
Colombia avenges Copa America final loss, beats Argentina in World Cup qualifier
Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley return as England finalizes Pakistan tour squad
Steve Smith hails Kohli with surprising compliment: ‘Virat is Australian’
Toto Wolff admits Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes exit was 'for the good'
Taylor Fritz admits Carlos, Novak's exits made US Open more accessible
Derrick Brown's meniscus injury adds another setback for struggling Panthers
Andy Murray opens up about life after retirement
Cristiano Ronaldo overjoyed as Portugal beats Scotland in Nations League showdown
Aryna Sabalenka tops Jessica Pegula in electrifying US open final
Jannik Sinner outshines Taylor Fritz for maiden US Open crown