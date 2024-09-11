France reveals shocking attack plots targeting Paris Olympics and Paralympics

The Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris concluded last week with many memories and winners celebrating amidst a glittering audience.
However, France has now revealed shocking details about potential attacks that threatened to disrupt the prestigious event.
French authorities shared that they have successfully foiled three separate attack plots aiming at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris and other host cities.
The national counterterrorism prosecutor, Olivier Christen, announced on Wednesday that the plots also included plans to target Israeli institutions or representatives in Paris during the Olympic competition.
However, it were foiled through the arrest of five individuals, including a minor, on suspicion of involvement in the planned attacks.
According to Christen, the Israeli team itself was not specifically targeted, but the plots posed a significant threat to the security of the Games.
The foiled plots were part of a broader security threat that included concerns about Islamic extremist groups, violent environmental activists, far-right groups, and cyberattacks from Russia or other adversaries.
France was on high alert in the months leading up to the Olympics and Paralympics, with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin repeatedly warning of potential security threats.
Preventive measures included increased house searches and house arrests, as well as strengthened airspace defenses.