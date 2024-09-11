World

Trump fires back at Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement

  by Web Desk
  September 11, 2024
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump faced each other for the first time in the first presidential debate of 2024 ahead of the November elections.

By the end of the debate, on Tuesday, September 10, Democrat candidate Harris received American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s endorsement.

According to Sky News, Swift took to her Instagram to announce that she has decided to vote for Harris because ‘she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.’

Lover singer wrote, “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Moreover, Swift's endorsement of the vice president sparked a fiery reaction from the Republican candidate.

While talking to Fox News on the phone, the former president said that he was not a ‘Taylor Swift fan’ and he prefers the singer’s close friend Brittany Mahomes, an American soccer player, over her.

He told the news agency, “I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better if you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan.”

He further added, “It was just a question of time. ... You couldn’t possibly endorse Biden. You look at Biden, you couldn’t endorse him. But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it... in the marketplace. But no, I liked Brittany.”

The differences between Trump and the Cruel Summer singer are not new. Trump in 2012 called her ‘terrific’ while Swift in 2018 criticised Trump and his policies in a lengthy social media post.

World News

