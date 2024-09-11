Wearable baby brain scanner unveils early emotional intelligence

A wearable brain scanner for babies has been successfully trialed by scientists from UCL and Birkbeck Toddler and Baby Lab, offering a glimpse into the minds of infants as young as five months old.
This innovative technology uses harmless red light to record blood flow in the brain, allowing researchers to map brain activity while babies engage in social interactions.
The study revealed significant differences in brain activity in the prefrontal cortex when babies were socially engaged compared to when they were not.
This suggests that infants are displaying signs of emotional intelligence from a remarkably early age.
“One of the things we see is much greater interaction in social situations.” Professor Emily Jones, lead researcher, said.
She added, “Some areas of the brain are much more active when watching people singing to them and talking to them than when they are looking at toys.”
The study's findings have left parents and researchers alike in awe.
Laura Chatten, whose son Victor participated in the trial, described the experience as "fascinating.”
This wearable technology, suitable for babies as young as one month old, holds immense potential for diagnosing and monitoring neurodiverse conditions like ADHD and autism.
.