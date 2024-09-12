World

Kamala Harris, Donald Trump commemorates 9/11's anniversary with hand shake

Kamala Harris, Donald Trump shook hands at 9/11's anniversary ceremony hours after their debate handshake.

  • by Web Desk
  • September 12, 2024


President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump, and Sen. JD Vance gathered at Ground Zero in Manhattan today to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The leaders put aside their political differences to pay respects to the nearly 3,000 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

In a notable moment, Harris and Trump shook hands ahead of the ceremony, just hours after their first in-person meeting at the fiery presidential debate which also began with a handshake.

Moreover, Biden and Harris also traveled to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Flight 93 memorial.

Trump is expected to travel to Shanksville later in the day, while Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, will attend a separate event to commemorate the anniversary.

The anniversary of the 9/11 attacks is traditionally a day when politicians put aside their differences to honor the victims and their families.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the 2001 attacks, which saw Islamist terrorists hijack four commercial airliners and crash them into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in rural Pennsylvania.

Mawra Hocane's romantic musical 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to re-release in India

Mawra Hocane's romantic musical 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to re-release in India
Kamala Harris, Donald Trump commemorates 9/11's anniversary with hand shake

Kamala Harris, Donald Trump commemorates 9/11's anniversary with hand shake
Prince Harry insults his royal roots at new bookstore launch

Prince Harry insults his royal roots at new bookstore launch
Kate Middleton to make tough choice ahead of Prince Harry's milestone event

Kate Middleton to make tough choice ahead of Prince Harry's milestone event

World News

Kate Middleton to make tough choice ahead of Prince Harry's milestone event
Trump fires back at Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement
Kate Middleton to make tough choice ahead of Prince Harry's milestone event
Bodycam video of Georgia School shooting suspect's 2023 interview released: Watch
Kate Middleton to make tough choice ahead of Prince Harry's milestone event
France reveals shocking attack plots targeting Paris Olympics and Paralympics
Kate Middleton to make tough choice ahead of Prince Harry's milestone event
Trump's pet-eating claim: What is really happening in Ohio?
Kate Middleton to make tough choice ahead of Prince Harry's milestone event
Elon Musk blasts Taylor Swift with ‘creepy’ offer as she supports Kamala Harris
Kate Middleton to make tough choice ahead of Prince Harry's milestone event
Keir Starmer leadership under fire as Commons revolts over Winter fuel payment cuts
Kate Middleton to make tough choice ahead of Prince Harry's milestone event
Iran's president Masoud Pezeshkian embarks on first foreign trip to Iraq
Kate Middleton to make tough choice ahead of Prince Harry's milestone event
Harris-Trump first presidential debate: Key highlights from 90-minute duel
Kate Middleton to make tough choice ahead of Prince Harry's milestone event
Iran slams US accusations of missile transfer to Russia as 'ugly propaganda'
Kate Middleton to make tough choice ahead of Prince Harry's milestone event
Historic World War II Nazi shipwrecks emerge in Danube due to severe drought
Kate Middleton to make tough choice ahead of Prince Harry's milestone event
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
Kate Middleton to make tough choice ahead of Prince Harry's milestone event
US officials to discuss economic aid with Bangladesh's interim government amid crisis