Kamala Harris, Donald Trump commemorates 9/11's anniversary with hand shake

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump, and Sen. JD Vance gathered at Ground Zero in Manhattan today to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
The leaders put aside their political differences to pay respects to the nearly 3,000 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks.
In a notable moment, Harris and Trump shook hands ahead of the ceremony, just hours after their first in-person meeting at the fiery presidential debate which also began with a handshake.
Moreover, Biden and Harris also traveled to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Flight 93 memorial.
Trump is expected to travel to Shanksville later in the day, while Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, will attend a separate event to commemorate the anniversary.
The anniversary of the 9/11 attacks is traditionally a day when politicians put aside their differences to honor the victims and their families.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the 2001 attacks, which saw Islamist terrorists hijack four commercial airliners and crash them into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in rural Pennsylvania.