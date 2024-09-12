World

Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death

Trump’s running mate Vance shared a post about the child ‘murdered by a Haitian migrant’

  • by Web Desk
  • September 12, 2024
Trump’s running mate Vance shared a post about the child ‘murdered by a Haitian migrant’
Trump’s running mate Vance shared a post about the child ‘murdered by a Haitian migrant’

The father of a child who died in a school bus crash caused by a Haitian immigrant told Donald Trump to stop using his son’s death for ‘political gain.’

According to BBC, an eleven-year-old boy named Aiden Clark died in a school crash in Springfield, Ohio, in August 2023.

Haitian immigrants in the small town of Ohio are the target of Trump’s campaign and have been making baseless claims about the immigrants there.

Right before Trump’s pet-eating claim during the first presidential debate with Kamala Harris, his running mate JD Vance, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), referred to Aiden saying that ‘a child was murdered by a Haitian migrant.’

Vance's post sparked the reaction of Aiden’s father during the city commission meeting on Tuesday, August 10, who said that the message had reopened the wounds of his son’s tragic death.

He asserted, “They have spoken my son's name and used his death for political gain. This needs to stop now. My son was not murdered. He was accidentally killed by an immigrant from Haiti."

Mr. Clark further added, “This tragedy has felt all over this community, the state, and even the nation. But don't spin this towards hate.”

Standing beside his wife Danielle during the meeting, Mr. Clark slammed that if his son was killed by a 60-year-old white man, no one would have said ‘something so blunt.’

Aiden was killed when a van driven by a Haitian immigrant, Hermanio Joseph, collided with the school bus, leaving an 11-year-old dead and several injured.

Later, Joseph, who was driving without a license in May, was sentenced to nine to 13 and a-half years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and felony vehicular homicide.

Ukraine’s Zelensky criticizes China-Brazil peace proposal for excluding Kyiv in talks

Ukraine’s Zelensky criticizes China-Brazil peace proposal for excluding Kyiv in talks
Sabrina Carpenter revives Madonna’s iconic glam at 2024 MTV VMAs

Sabrina Carpenter revives Madonna’s iconic glam at 2024 MTV VMAs
Kate Middleton‘s brother James shares sweet message as she recovers from cancer

Kate Middleton‘s brother James shares sweet message as she recovers from cancer
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death

Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death

World News

Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
Ukraine’s Zelensky criticizes China-Brazil peace proposal for excluding Kyiv in talks
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
UK, US unite to support Ukraine with $1.5b aid as Russia war escalates
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
Lael Wilcox makes world record as fastest woman to cycle around globe
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
Peru’s ex-president Alberto Fujimori dies at 86
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
Kamala Harris, Donald Trump commemorates 9/11's anniversary with hand shake
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
Trump fires back at Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
Bodycam video of Georgia School shooting suspect's 2023 interview released: Watch
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
France reveals shocking attack plots targeting Paris Olympics and Paralympics
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
Trump's pet-eating claim: What is really happening in Ohio?
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
Elon Musk blasts Taylor Swift with ‘creepy’ offer as she supports Kamala Harris
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
Keir Starmer leadership under fire as Commons revolts over Winter fuel payment cuts
Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death
Iran's president Masoud Pezeshkian embarks on first foreign trip to Iraq