Ohio father pleads with Trump to stop politicising son's tragic death

The father of a child who died in a school bus crash caused by a Haitian immigrant told Donald Trump to stop using his son’s death for ‘political gain.’
According to BBC, an eleven-year-old boy named Aiden Clark died in a school crash in Springfield, Ohio, in August 2023.
Haitian immigrants in the small town of Ohio are the target of Trump’s campaign and have been making baseless claims about the immigrants there.
Right before Trump’s pet-eating claim during the first presidential debate with Kamala Harris, his running mate JD Vance, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), referred to Aiden saying that ‘a child was murdered by a Haitian migrant.’
Vance's post sparked the reaction of Aiden’s father during the city commission meeting on Tuesday, August 10, who said that the message had reopened the wounds of his son’s tragic death.
He asserted, “They have spoken my son's name and used his death for political gain. This needs to stop now. My son was not murdered. He was accidentally killed by an immigrant from Haiti."
Mr. Clark further added, “This tragedy has felt all over this community, the state, and even the nation. But don't spin this towards hate.”
Standing beside his wife Danielle during the meeting, Mr. Clark slammed that if his son was killed by a 60-year-old white man, no one would have said ‘something so blunt.’
Aiden was killed when a van driven by a Haitian immigrant, Hermanio Joseph, collided with the school bus, leaving an 11-year-old dead and several injured.
Later, Joseph, who was driving without a license in May, was sentenced to nine to 13 and a-half years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and felony vehicular homicide.