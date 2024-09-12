Sci-Tech

SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn achieves historic milestone with first-ever civilian spacewalk

Polaris Dawn set a new record by reaching 870 miles from Earth, surpassing any crewed mission since Apollo

  September 12, 2024


A four-person civilian crew on SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission made history as the first non-government astronauts to perform a spacewalk on Thursday, September 12.

The crew for the five-day Polaris Dawn mission includes Jared Isaacman, a billionaire who was part of the first civilian astronaut team to orbit Earth in 2021, along with Scott "Kidd" Poteet, Sarah Gillis, and Anna Menon.

As per CNN, before stepping outside the Dragon capsule, the crew underwent a "pre-breathe" process to remove nitrogen from their blood to avoid dangerous bubbles in the vacuum of space.

Isaacman was the first to exit the capsule just before 7 a.m. ET, using a mobility aid called "skywalker."

He remarked, "From here, it looks like a perfect world."

Polaris Dawn set a new record by reaching 870 miles (1,400 kilometers) from Earth, surpassing any crewed mission since Apollo.

Isaacman and Gillis were the only crew members to exit the spacecraft, spending a total of about 20 minutes outside.

Gillis spent approximately 10 minutes outside after Isaacman returned, testing her spacesuit’s flexibility.

The cabin offered stunning views of Earth, with the crew witnessing a sunrise and sunset approximately every 106 minutes.

During the spacewalk, the spacecraft was at an altitude between 190 and 700 kilometers above Earth.

Isaacman and Gillis exited the spacecraft around 6:48 a.m. EDT and 7:04 a.m. EDT, respectively.

The spacewalk, which began nearly four hours later than planned, lasted about one hour and 46 minutes, ending with the hatch closing at 7:14 a.m. EDT.

Sci-Tech News

Australia to impose fines on social media companies spreading misinformation
Black holes near our galaxy on verge of cosmic collision
Wearable baby brain scanner unveils early emotional intelligence
Microsoft holds cybersecurity summit after global IT outage
China sets sights on Mars: Historic mission planned for launch ‘around 2028’
SpaceX launches historic Polaris Dawn mission to achieve first private spacewalk
Majority of nations back new AI military guidelines except China
iPhone 16 launch: Netizens flood internet with hilarious memes
Apple set to release iOS 18 on THIS date with exciting new features: Details
Apple unveils iPhone 16 series with exciting new features and sleek design
Struggling with exercise pain? THIS technology could be the fix
SpaceX sets new launch date for historic Polaris Dawn mission