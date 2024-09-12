FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic

The FDA has launched an investigation into the presence of lead, arsenic, and other heavy metals in tampons, following alarming reports and consumer concerns.
The US Food and Drug Administration declared on Tuesday that it will investigate the possible risks that heavy metals like lead and arsenic, which are present in tampons, may pose to women.
According to the FDA's decision, following the publication of a small pilot study in July, arsenic and lead were found in both organic and non-organic tampons.
The US Environmental Protection Agency stated that there is no acceptable amount of exposure to lead, even if the levels of both metals are low.
The FDA stated in a statement on Tuesday that the July study simply found the metals' presence and "did not test whether metals are released from tampons when used."
Additionally, it did not test for metals that could be released from tampon use, absorbed into the
To assess the presence of metals in tampons, the FDA has consequently started an internal bench laboratory research and hired an outside reviewer of the literature.
vaginal lining, and enter the circulation.
The goal of the FDA lab investigation is to determine whether or not using tampons regularly releases any metals into the body.
The July study tested 30 tampons from 14 brands purchased from major online retailers and stores in the United States, the United Kingdom and Greece.