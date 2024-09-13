Meta forms alliance with Snapchat, TikTok to combat self-harm content

Meta is joining forces with Snapchat and TikTok in order to launch a crackdown against suicidal and self-harming content!
In a blog post published on Thursday, September 12, the tech giant announced the collaboration as a part of a new initiative to ward off the spread of content across social media platforms that pose a threat to the users’ lives.
The Mental Health Coalition (a group of mental health organizations) announced a program today, titled Thrive, that focuses on encouraging online platforms to share “signals” if potentially harmful content is found to be uploaded.
Thrive, which includes Meta, TikTok, and Snapchat, will help the platforms share unique codes for graphic self-harm and viral challenging content. However, these identifiers will only link to the content and will not reveal any personal information about the users.
“We’re prioritizing this content because of its propensity to spread across different platforms quickly. These initial signals represent content only and will not include identifiable information about any accounts or individuals,” penned Antigone Davis, Meta’s global head of safety.
As per a spokesperson, the harmful content will be assigned to a number called “hash, which will be then checked by other platforms if the same kind of content is found to be uploaded on other social media platforms too.